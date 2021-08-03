EPWORTH, Iowa — The level of competition at the American Legion Mid-South Regional baseball tournament will be a challenge for every team that makes the trip to Hastings. Iowa state champion Dubuque County will have some additional obstacles to overcome, most prominently the fact that they have not played together since May.
The Legion baseball season is a little different in Iowa than it is in Nebraska, in the sense that it takes place in April and May while the high school season lasts through the summer. That in mind, state Legion champion Dubuque County will have gone nearly three months in between games by the time it takes the stage at Duncan Field on Wednesday.
"We're a little different in Iowa, because we play summer baseball for high school. So, our American Legion season is pretty much in April and the first part of May. It gets to be tough to get a lot of games in for the season," said Dubuque County head coach Michael Weber. "We were fortunate enough to win the regional and advance to the state tournament, with four teams being in the state tournament. And that was the first week of May, so we've been done since May."
With the season only lasting a little more than a month, Weber said it's difficult to get a full slate of games completed. And, the spring weather in Iowa — which can be frigidly similar to Nebraska — doesn't help when it comes to teams playing out their full schedule of contests.
The program has known it would be making the trip to Hastings back in May, but it still has not held a practice which featured all of the players making the trek. The Iowa high school state tournament only wrapped up this past weekend, so Dubuque County will arrive in Hastings with many players still catching up on how each other's summer went.
"We had a practice, but we didn't have the players that were in the state tournament," Weber said. "Hopefully they pick up right where they left off; that can be a little bit of a problem. Hopefully they come back in sync, gelling together and playing as a team. We'll cross our fingers and hope for the best."
Unfortunately for the squad out of Epworth, Iowa, it won't be full strength. An injury from earlier in the summer has cost at least one player the high school season and the chance to play at the Regionals.
"We'll be coming out there a man short — not exactly what we wanted but that's the way it is," Weber said.
Despite the long layoff, the good news is the players from Dubuque County have still been playing ball during the stretch. When the team left off at the state tournament, it was squaring up the ball and putting up solid offensive numbers. Many of the players have continued to hit well throughout the summer, so Weber is hoping the bats pick up right where they left off in May.
"We hit the ball really well this spring, and we have some decent pitching. I don't know if you ever can have enough pitching when you get to the Regionals and you play that many games back-to-back with a pitch count," the coach said. "It seems like you're always short pitching, but we're going to rely a lot on our hitting. Pitching is going to be a group effort. We're going to have to go deep into the list of pitchers if we're able to win a couple games."
Dubuque County will take on Gene Taylor's Baseball Club in the 1 p.m. game on Wednesday at Duncan Field. The winner of that game will go on to play the Missouri state champion and Hastings Five Points Bank. It's going to be a challenge for Dubuque County, but they're anxious for the challenge to get together and compete again.
"When you get out there, teams are very tough," Weber said. "This is my fourth regional that we'll be going to that I've been the coach, so I kind of know what to expect and the quality of baseball we'll see. This is our first time in this region, but I'm sure there'll be quality teams, just like the other region we've been to."
Dubuque County roster
Jacob Brosius, 2B: Aaron Savary, P: Garrett Kadolph, 1B: Tucker Nauman, 3B: Cole Smith, SS: Michael Garrett, CF: Logan Burchard, 2B: Ted Weber, 3B: Gavin Guns, 3B: Nicholas Offerman, LF: Landon Stoll, LF: Raymond Schlosser, C: Sawyer Nauman, 1B: Logan Runde, P: Elijah Green, SS: Owen Huehergrath, C: Treyton Schaber, 3B: Kaleb Topping, 1B