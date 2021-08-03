GRETNA — The best teams come through when their backs are against the wall, and that's just what Gretna Post 216 did in this year's Nebraska American Legion baseball state tournament.
After beating one of the toughest teams in Nebraska in Bellevue West in the first round of the state tournament, and then winning in the second round, Gretna fell to Creighton Prep, bouncing it to the consolation bracket. And how did Post 216 respond: by winning three straight games, including Belle West and a revenge game against Prep, to win the American Division bracket championship.
Then, after winning game one of the three-game state championship series against National Division winner Fremont, Gretna suffered a devastating loss in which it saw a late lead slip through its grasp. Nonetheless, Gretna came back in the winner-take-all game three and out-dueled Fremont for the state championship.
"It was a tough road going through that side of the state division, and then obviously dealing with Fremont, a really good team," said Gretna coach Bryan O'Flynn. "We won game one and then in game two we blew a two-run lead in the seventh inning, and in game three we did enough to win. I'm really proud of our team."
O'Flynn was a little worried about the depth of his pitching staff going into the state tournament, and even more so when his team dropped into the consolation bracket. But he was nothing short of proud of the way the Post 216 players answered the call to come through for their team. The coach said even the youngsters on the team earned their stripes in big moments of the tournament.
"I thought in more of those games we'd have to rely on our bats more. But we had some younger pitchers step up; at one point, I don't know how many games in a row, we had a sophomore pitcher pitching the majority of the innings for those wins. I think we had four or five games like that," O'Flynn said. "We thought we'd rely on the bats a little bit more just because of the pitching depth, but in the end our pitchers stepped up for us more than we thought they would."
Winning the state championship, Post 216 earned a trip down Interstate 80 to Duncan Field to compete in the Mid-South Regional Tournament. Gretna has plenty of confidence going into the tourney, and for good reason. The team went 36-15 on the season, beat two favorites to win the state title in its own division, and it took five of eight games against the winner of the other bracket of the state tournament.
So far, every obstacle Gretna has faced, it has overcome. And now, Post 216 is ready for the next challenge: the Mid-South Regional.
"I felt like the American Division, our side of the state tournament, was a little tougher than the other side. I don't know if that's true, that's just my opinion," O'Flynn said. "I felt like all the teams in our division were all well coached, very talented, and playing in those tough games prepares you for a regional tournament. Hopefully those games helped our team and our players continue to gain confidence to play against these teams from other states. Hopefully we'll do well."
Gretna has made the trek to Hastings already this season, competing in the Johnny Hopp tournament. Hastings Five Points Bank defeated Post 216 in a 3-2 thriller under the lights at Duncan Field. This time, when Gretna visits Hastings, it will be facing Arkansas state champion Calbot RailCats at 4 p.m. on Wednesday in the first round of the Mid-South Regional.
Post 216 is relatively new to the Class A ranks, so winning the state championship and advancing to the Regional tournament is something the program has never done. It's a milestone that O'Flynn is proud of his team for accomplishing, but it's also something he knows will resonate more with the squad once the season has come to an end.
"It's exciting. It's something Gretna has never done at the Class A level, winning state in Class A baseball. It's something new for us that we've never done in the past at this level," he said. "I think, down the road looking back, it'll hit me more than it has right now. It's just an exciting time.
"We're looking forward to playing against some really good teams, including Hastings, who beat us this summer in the only game we played. We know they're a good team as well. But, we're looking forward to good competition and a great atmosphere."
Gretna roster
Rusty Wortman, C: Thomas Silliman, 2B: Colton Munn, SS: Brayden Chaney, CF: Skylar Graham, 3B: Caden Boswell, LF: Caleb Schnell, 3B: Charles Thomas, P: Jack Cwelich, P: Kaden Conrad, SS: Jackson Shelburne, P: Jaron Lund, CF: Logan Kraegel, P: Mason Heckenlively, 1B: Conner Cole, LF: Colby Naylon, P: Keagan McLaughlin, C: Mick Huber, LF: