WASHINGTON, Mo. — In 2019, one of the teams representing the state of Missouri won the Mid-South Regional Tournament at Duncan Field, qualifying for the American Legion baseball World Series in Shelby, N.C. In 2021, Washington Post 218 would be more than happy to become the second consecutive Missouri representative to capture the Mid-South crown.
Washington enters the tournament as the Missouri state champion after a dominating tournament. In the three games it played, Post 218 scored 40 runs and allowed just 12. While the team was able to pull past each opponent it faced, Washington head coach Kent Getsee said his team was still tested by tough competition.
“Our state tournament was a bit hairy, but we came out the other end. Oak Grove, they’re a good team and they play baseball a lot like we do, so we had our hands full with them,” he said. “We won both games against them, but it wasn’t without any stress, as you can hear in my voice. When you play teams that, like us, play good defense and hit the ball, it can be hard to have a good game. But we ended up winning three straight games and winning the tournament, and that is all we could ask for from our guys.”
Getsee said this year’s squad was not as big as it typically has been. It had several players that had to end the summer early in order to report to college to begin the football season. The smaller number of players made the coaching staff change its approach when it comes to managing situations as well as just working on more details in practice. Getsee saw those changes pay off as the season progressed, saying his team started playing some of its best baseball towards the end of the year.
“We have a smaller roster than we normally have, but we have all of the right parts that are in place,” he said. “As coaches, we were forced to give ourselves a learning curve of not having those extra guys that we normally would have, so that was how it started. As we developed and guys got into their roles, we found a good rhythm. So far it’s been working out for us.”
Getsee said his team showed a nice balance of hitting and pitching throughout the year, especially during the state tournament. He said, like most teams that advance this deep into the season, Washington has relied on two or three starters to carry the bulk of the workload while having the offense come alive at the right times.
The bats for Post 218 started the season fairly quiet before the coaches worked on the players’ approaches at the plate. Figuring how to hit certain types of pitchers in certain situations helped the Washington hitters put the team in position to be the state champion.
“We worked with them to try to get them to understand what we want them to do, depending what kind of pitcher is on the mound. Now, they kind of know and they’re clicking even better as games go. They know what kind of adjustments to make,” Getsee said. “We’ve been hitting the ball pretty good and we’re playing better defense than we did early in the season. When you put those two things together you’re usually fairly successful.”
Post 218 last played in a regional tournament in 2015, when it replaced Iowa’s state champion. Prior to that, Washington had won state titles just three times: 1957, 1989, and 2012. This year’s team heads into the Mid-South tournament with a record of 22-12.
Washington drew the Hastings Five Points Bank Chiefs in the first round, playing in the nightcap of the first day against the host team. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m., with the winner moving on to face the representatives from Iowa or Colorado. Oak Grove — the Missouri runner-up — is on the other side of the bracket and will play in the 10 a.m. game against the Pittsburgh Post 64 Patriots, Kansas’ state champion.
The Missouri state championship game was just played on Saturday, so it’s been a scramble for the Missouri representatives to get their travel plans in order, let alone find any time for keeping their skills sharp. But Getsee said he’d much rather deal with the chaos of the quick turnaround than to have had the season come to an end.
“We’re kind of a little bit behind the eight ball in getting things squared away. We’ve pretty much been working nonstop, getting things organized for our players and families. But it’s a labor of love; we do it because we like to do it,” he said. “Unlike a lot of American Legion teams, our organization is 100 percent volunteer. We have other jobs, things we have to do in between getting stuff ready.”
Washington Post 218 roster
Sam Turilli, P; Sam Paule, SS; Zach Coulter, SS; Cody Vondera, C; Louis Paule, 1B; Ethan Mort, P; Dane Eckhoff, 2B; Blake Whitlock, P; Jarrett Hamlett, LF; Luke Kleekamp; Gavin Matchell, P; Morgan Copeland, P; Calvin Straatmann, 2B; Jacob Baldwin, 1B; Ethan Etter, P; Logan Dieckman, P