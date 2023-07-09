p07-31-21LOCgolf1.jpg
Buy Now

Luke Gutschewski of Elkhorn tees off on hole No. 9 during round 3 of the Nebraska Amateur Championship July 29, 2021, at Lochland Country Club.

 Laura Beahm/Tribune

Lochland Country Club is set to host the 23rd Nebraska Girls’ Amateur Championship and the 56th Nebraska Junior Amateur Championship Monday through Wednesday.

Both championships feature 54 holes of stroke play, with 36 girls and 113 boys set to compete. The fields will be cut following Tuesday, with the low 36 scores and ties on the boys’ side and the low 15 scores and ties on the girls’ side advancing.

0
0
0
0
0