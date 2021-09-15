After losing a pair of games over the weekend, the Hawkettes of St. Cecilia got back on track by sweeping Blue Hill Tuesday night. The Hawkettes used a balanced attack on offense with seven different players tallying kills to win 25-15, 25-12, and 25-11.
“It’s always good to get a win,” said Hawkettes head coach Kelan Schumacher. “On our end, we passed and dug really well and we were in system a lot tonight. When we were looking at our numbers through the game (and) our hitting was more even instead of always going to the outside so much. And when we spread out the offense it opened up a lot of space on the floor.”
The Bobcats won the first point of the match on a kill by junior Emma Karr after a long opening rally. STC senior setter Jill Parr then connected with senior Addie Kirkegaard, sophomore Ryann Sabatka and freshman Lindsey Parr for the Hawkettes as they built a 9-4 lead. Senior Hailey Reifert also served an ace in the run.
Blue Hill tightened the gap on a kill from freshman Reece Mlady and a block from senior Abigail Meyer midway through set one until the Hawkettes broke away down the stretch getting a pair of late kills from freshman Brynn Weeks and a kill for the final point from Kirkegaard to win 25-15.
Set two started as a battle between the big hitters, Meyer for the Bobcats and Kirkegaard for the Hawkettes, as they traded kills for their respective squads. With the score tied at four apiece, the Hawkettes scored seven unanswered points to take an 11-4 lead. Sabatka got back-to-back blocks for the Hawkettes in the run and Kirkegaard teamed up with Weeks on another block as they extended their lead 18-6.
“Our blocking defense kind of hurt us in our games last weekend so we really put a focus on that yesterday in practice,” said Schumacher. “We’ll have to keep working on it because I think it needs to be even better, but they adjusted well tonight.”
Meyer had three late kills for the Bobcats to make one final push, but the Hawkettes walked away with set two 25-12.
The Hawkettes capitalized on some early errors from the Bobcats as they built an 8-3 lead in the third game. Sabatka added another block and and Lindsey Parr had an ace in the early go of the final set. The Hawkettes scored the final six points of the match, including an ace from senior Erin Sheehy and kills from Kirkegaard and junior Hannah Schneider to win set three 25-11.
“We put a lot of service pressure on them tonight and just took care of our side of the net. We have a couple of tough games coming up this weekend so it was good to play solid as we look ahead,” Schumacher said.
The Bobcats didn’t show the energy head coach Jessica Diehl thought was necessary to challenge the Hawkettes.
“We just played kind of flat tonight. We went on some good rallies at times, (but) we just couldn’t execute” said Diehl. “The girls always work hard, we just need to put it all together. But the biggest thing that I am seeing is some of the individuals are starting to lead and are slowly coming into their own as a player. And we are a relatively young team, we’d just like it to happen a little bit quicker. We just need to keep working on our side of the net and controlling what we can control.”