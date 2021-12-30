KEARNEY — Coming off of a tough loss to Class B foe York on Wednesday, the St. Cecilia boys didn’t have long to prepare for the fast paced offense of Class C-2 No. 6 Amherst on Thursday.
In the third-place game of the Kearney Catholic holiday tournament, the Bluehawks’ focus was going to be slowing the game down to their pace rather than the up-tempo style of the Broncos. STC did just that, as the offense was patient and efficient while the defense stifled Amherst to its lowest scoring output of the season, en route to a 48-35 victory.
“The guys had to lock in right away (Thursday) morning in walkthrough; and this has happened twice, where we had a loss and had to play the next day, and we’re 2-0 when it comes to that. That shows the toughness and the character of the people we have in our program,” said STC head coach Ryan Ohnoutka. “The believed they could win from the start and they made it happen.”
Amherst came into the holiday tournament having scored at least 51 points in every game this year, averaging 62.3 points per contest. But the Broncos suffered their first loss of the year Wednesday against Kearney Catholic, scoring just 41 points. Then, on Thursday, St. Cecilia limited Amherst to 36% shooting (13-for-36).
After going 5-for-8, the Broncos were just 8-for-28 in the final three quarters. During that time, the Bluehawks outscored Amherst 40-23.
“We wanted to make things extremely difficult for them on offense,” Ohnoutka said. “Amherst likes to run up and down, that’s who they are. And we wanted to take them out of their element by slowing things down and valuing every possession.”
The game’s turning point came in the second quarter, when STC trailed Amherst 17-12. But the Bluehawks ended the half on an 11-0 run and even scored the first five points of the third quarter, turning that five-point deficit into an 11-point lead over the course of 6 minutes, 18 seconds.
During that run, Carson Kudlacek splashed a pair of 3-pointers while Hayden Demuth had five points, including an old fashioned three-point play.
Kudlacek hit three 3-pointers in the game. His outside scoring was complimented by the Bluehawks ability to get to the rim, especially on drives from Brayden Schropp. Schropp led St. Cecilia with 15 points and made six of his eight attempts from the field.
“We found guys that were open on offense, and our offense from (Wednesday to Thursday) looked totally different,” the STC coach said. “We got guys the ball where they could succeed and we found teammates when we were open. And our passing was a lot better to knock down those shots.”
Amherst pulled within six points twice in the third quarter, but the Bluehawks pulled away and maintained a sizable advantage while still playing stout defense against the high-powered Broncos.
Kudlacek joined Schropp in double figures with 11 points, while Garrett Parr tallied seven points. Kudlacek led the team with six rebounds, as the Bluehawks out-rebounded Amherst 27-13.
“We rebounded really well (Thursday),” Ohnoutka said. “We talk about that all the time. Sometimes with our size disadvantage, that can be glaring, like in our two losses. But it showed (Thursday) that when the shot went up we were going to go get that thing. It takes a certain amount of toughness to go get it, and that’s what rebounding is about.”
As it stands, STC’s win over Amherst is its only victory over a team currently possessing an winning record. Though, the Bluehawks have certainly seen tough competition this season. The Bluehawks will start 2022 with a game against an improved Sandy Creek (5-4) team on Jan. 6, and Ohnoutka believes Thursday’s win will go a long way in helping St. Cecilia finish the season strong.
“This was big for us. We’ve faced a tough schedule so far,” Ohnoutka said. “To come out of this tournament 1-1 was really important for us to get us going in the second half of the season.”
St. Cecilia (7-2).....8 15 11 14 — 48
Amherst (7-2).......12 5 9 9 — 35
St. Cecilia (48)
Brayden Schropp 6-8 3-4 15, Cooper Butler 0-1 0-0 0, Hayden Demuth 2-4 2-3 6, Garrett Parr 3-5 1-4 7, Carson Kudlacek 3-9 2-2 11, Grant Rossow 1-1 0-0 2, Quinn Stewart 1-1 2-2 5, Dawson Kissinger 0-4 0-1 0. Totals: 16-33 12-18 48.
Amherst (35)
Nolan Eloe 3-6 2-2 9, Josh Klingelhoefer 1-2 0-0 2, Ethan Eloe 1-5 0-1 3, Scout Simmons 2-6 2-2 7, Tayje Hadwiger 6-15 1-1 14, Austin Adelung 0-1 0-0 0, Carter Riessland 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 13-36 5-6 35.