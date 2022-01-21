Bailey Kissinger has been the heart and soul of the St. Cecilia basketball team. But, hitting milestones is hard to do without coaches, teammates and a little bit of luck mixed in.
Heading into Friday night’s matchup with Aquinas Catholic, Kissinger only needed six points to reach 1,400 career points.
Kissinger scored more than six as she and Addie Kirkegaard both tallied 18 points apiece in a blowout win over Aquinas 56-15.
“It has shown all of the hard work that I have put in and also playing with some amazing girls throughout my four years. It is very fun to play with my best friends,” Kissinger said. “Just passing that milestone is really cool for me because I have put in a lot of time and it continues to show my hard work. I’m excited to keep going but I’m more excited that I get to continue to play with my teammates.”
Kissinger added that without a team like STC that this milestone couldn’t even be possible, and she thanked her teammates for being there every step of the way.
“It is awesome that we get to play together. We’ve been playing with each other since like third grade. We all know each others habits and everybody is excited for everyone else when they’re doing good. I think we have a really good team atmosphere. Whoever is doing good that night is going to keep going,” said Kissinger.
The Hawkettes however did not have much trouble getting the win inside of Chapman Gymnasium. STC turned on the press early against Aquinas Catholic and never let up until the end of the first quarter where the Hawkettes had a commanding 17-0 lead after one period.
STC would score five straight points in the second to go up 22-0 with Kissinger and Co. helping the way, as Shaye Butler scored six of her 10 total points in the frame; Kissinger added nine.
Kirkegaard also got in on the action as she scored 10 of a co-game-high 18 points in the first half.
“We wanted to start fast offensively and defensively we did that so I was proud of the way we came out,” said STC head coach Greg Berndt. “The press is what seems to jump start this group. Like I said we wanted a quick start and we wanted to slap that on as quick as possible and dictate the tempo.”
Having three Hawkettes score in double figures is something the head coach likes to see.
“Being one dimensional makes it awfully tough offensively at times, and when you have multiple kids that can score in double figures and be threats on the floor makes you a lot tougher to defend,” Berndt said.
STC activated the running clock with around 5:30 to go in the third quarter, when the Hawkettes were up 46-6.
Both teams were able to empty their benches and give some players some playing time despite the running clock but any game experience is good for the young players.
“Hopefully that game time experience will get them motivated to keep working hard because we are going to be young next year,” said Berndt.
Aquinas....0 4 4 7 — 15
STC.....17 18 19 2 — 56
STC (56)
Bailey Kissinger 18, Addie Kirkegaard 18, Shaye Butler 10 Ryann Sabatka 7, Addie Demote 3
Aquinas (15)
Lizzie Roh 7, Izzie Kadavy 4, Trista Birkel 2, Allisen Jelinek 2
STC boys 43, Aquinas Catholic boys 40
Ice cold.
That was Brayden Schropp’s nickname Friday night against Aquinas Catholic.
After having control of the game for nearly three quarters, STC had to hang on against Aquinas Catholic on St. Cecilia’s home court. Trailing by double digits, Aquinas Catholic quietly inched its way back to give a scare to the home crowd and the Bluehawks.
Being down 29-27 heading into the fourth, Aquinas took its momentum with them. The Monarchs tied the game 10 seconds into the final frame then scoring four consecutive points to go up four.
STC needed to find an answer, and the answer was Schropp. After Aquinas hit two free throws to tie the game at 40-40, STC had one chance to hit a game-winner.
After a timeout, the Bluehawks had the ball on the far side out of bounce for one shot. Schropp took the inbounds pass and held until seven seconds left when he decided to take control. With three seconds left, Schropp put up a 3-point shot and found the bottom of the net to give STC the 43-40 win.
“I was hoping it went in honestly. With 24 seconds left, that is where I wanted to be,” Schropp said. “I was on an island with one shot left and that is what I wanted. I knew (Aquinas) was going to be packed (in the lane) ready to take a charge...so the “3” was the safest choice.”
At halftime, head coach Ryan Ohnoutka told his kids that Aquinas wasn’t going to go away.
“The first quarter was great. I told the guys we needed to keep the urgency. This Aquinas team plays hard. They’re gritty, well coached and always prepared,” said Ohnoutka. “When shots are not falling you have to find other ways to score and shots weren’t falling tonight.”
Schropp’s 19 points led the Bluehawks while Hayden Demuth, Carson Kudlacek and Dawson Kissinger all finished with six points each.
St. Cecilia will now prepare for the Centennial Conference tournament.
Aquinas....5 6 16 13 — 40
STC....13 12 4 14 — 43
STC (43)
Brayden Schropp 19, Hayden Demuth 6, Dawson Kissinger 6, Carson Kudlacek 6, Grant Rossow 4, Garrett Parr 2, Quinn Stewart-Hernandez 2
Aquinas (40)
Caleb Thege 18, Luke Sellers 7, Curtis Humlicek 4, Clayton Zavodny 4, Bryant Stouffer 3, Krae Lavicky 2, John Prochaska 2