RURAL FAIRFIELD — During the Sandy Creek track and field invite on Tuesday, the public address speaker gave an update of the team standings, which featured the St. Cecilia boys team atop the list with 90 points. Nearby, STC coach Clint Head remarked: “We didn’t even score 90 points in our first three meets last season.”
The Bluehawks are certainly an improved squad from last year, and they’ve been proving that at every competition.
The girls team may have gotten off to a slow start to the season, coming off a state championship run in basketball, but the Hawkettes are quickly finding their stride. After both St. Cecilia teams took home titles at Sandy Creek, both coaches said the elite athletes on both squads actually push each other to be better.
“We all work together — the boys and girls coaches always work together,” Head said. “The fun part is the boys and girls are competing against each other for PRs and we keep track of that each week. The boys team vs. the girls team: that’s great competition.”
“We’re having fun,” said Trevor Albers. “Everyone is competing. The boys and girls are always competing for bragging rights.”
One competition the two teams have is seeing which squad can score the most team points. Tuesday, it was the STC girls that outscored all of their opponents, as well as the Bluehawks, with 165 1/2 points.
The STC boys tallied 157 points on the day.
“Coming off a strong season last year, everyone’s back ready to go,” Albers said. “Everyone wants to be back there at the top and compete for a state championship again.”
“Our freshman class has injected our team with some energy, and we’ve had some returners come back that had made it to the state track meet and now have some high goals,” Head said. “It’s all just starting to come together right now. We’re looking for personal records every time we come out.”
STC’s Alayna Vargas tallied two gold medals and helped the Hawkettes win the 3,200-meter relay. The standout distance runner didn’t compete in the 3,200 open race in Tuesday’s meet, but she won the 1,600 and the 800.
Erin Sheehy added another individual gold medal on the track, while Megan Vrooman and Shaye Butler also earned gold in their field events.
Albers said his team can score points in many different ways.
“We’re trying to see where we can score the most points and who fits in where,” the STC coach said. “We’re seeing a lot of development and a lot of young kids that are ready to go.”
The Bluehawks were in a similar position on Tuesday, scoring from most everywhere within the competition. The two races where the most points were earned for STC was the 800 and the 400; St. Cecilia won the top three placings in both events. Garrett Parr and Manny Consbruck both notched golds while Will Shaw was second in both races.
“We’ve developed,” the STC boys coach said. “We have throwers scoring points where they weren’t before...Now we’re getting points in the jumps and in the sprints, and now we just have to figure out if we’re a distance team or a mid-distance team — and we’re slowly answering those questions.
“We you come out and perform like (Tuesday), the expectation level goes up. And when that expectation level goes up, and it’s the kids pushing the expectation level up, it becomes a lot of fun.”
The Bluehawks also got gold medals from Carson Kudlacek (triple jump), Robbie Hrnchir (1,600), and JJ Schaefar (200) also took home the top finishes in their respective events.
On the boys side, Superior took second in the team race while host school Sandy Creek was third and Doniphan-Trumbull was fifth. Superior also finished second in the girls race, while Donihan-Trumbull was third and Sandy Creek placed fifth.
Individually, Sutton’s Nathan Baldwin had one of the better days for an athlete, winning both the discus and the shot put. Superior’s Ella Gardner and Sandy Creek’s Leah Hatch both brought home a pair of gold medals.
Boys team results
1, St. Cecilia 157; 2, Superior 104; 3, Sandy Creek 94 1/2; 4, Central City 89 1/2; 5, Doniphan-Trumbull 84; 6, Heartland 52; 7, Sutton 39; 8, Lincoln Christian 16
Boys individual results
100 — 1, Tyler Carroll, CC, 11.68; 2, Jaramie Elton, CC, 12.30; 3, Jediah Manka, D-T, 12.35; 4, Myles Sadd, D-T, 12.36; 5, Gavin Ekstein, Sup, 12.39; 6, Itzamna Diaz, SC, 12.61
200 — 1, JJ Schafer, STC, 24.27; 2, Jenson Anderson, STC, 24.51; 3, Jediah Manka, D-T, 24.63; 4, Itzamna Diaz, SC, 25.48; 5, Cole Baumert, Sut, 25.57; 6, Alejandro Orozco, CC, 25.62
400 — 1, Manny Consbruck, STC, 53.60; 2, Will Shaw, STC, 54.16; 3, Garrett Parr, STC, 55.21; 4, Zach Quiring, Hear, 56.08; 5, Dylan Pfeifer, CC, 56.67; 6, Sean Heaton, SC, 57.89
800 — 1, Garrett Parr, STC, 2:07.65; 2, Will Shaw, STC, 2:15.91; 3, Manny Consbruck, STC, 2:16.26; 4, AJ Wood, CC, 2:19.63; 5, Brett Miller, Sup, 2:22.02; 6, Weston Ohrt, Hear, 2:22.52
1,600 — 1, Robbie Hrnchir, STC, 5:01.01; 2, Rowan Jarosik, SC, 5:04.27; 3, Hunter Mazzulla, Sup, 5:22.66; 4, Sean Heaton, SC, 5:23.14; 5, Kaden Kubik, LC, 5:28.78; 6, Jackson Cooley, LC, 5:33.59
3,200 — 1, Rowan Jarosik, SC, 10:35.72; 2, Robbie Hrnchir, STC, 10:38.56; 3, Hunter Mazzulla, Sup, 11:38.56; 4, Jacob Hagemeier, SC, 11:48.77; 5, Harrison Sjuts, D-T, 11:50.77; 6, Tony Bykerk, STC, 12:10.90
110 hurdles — 1, Tyler Carroll, CC, 15.77; 2, Dane Miller, Sup, 16.14; 3, Zach Brennfoerder, SC, 19.75; 4, Ethan Shaw, SC, 19.88; 5, Jake McCarty, D-T, 20.10; 6, Andy Schultz, D-T, 20.23
300 hurdles — 1, Dane Miller, Sup, 41.77; 2, Aiden Humphries, Sup, 46.12; 3, Zach Quiring, Hear, 47.52; 4, Parker Shuck, SC, 47.69; 5, Hudson Regier, Hear, 49.87; 6, Gavin Kuzelka, STC, 50.16
400 relay — 1, St. Cecilia 45.86; 2, Central City 46.67; 3, Doniphan-Trumbull 47.62; 4, Superior 49.78; 5, Sutton 50.81; 6, STC JV 51.26
1,600 relay — 1, St. Cecilia 3:41.89; 2, Superior 3:42.78; 3, Central City 3:46.33; 4, Heartland 4:00.61; 5, Sandy Creek 4:02.22; 6, Doniphan-Trumbull 5:03.69
3,200 relay — 1, Doniphan-Trumbull 10:05.95; 2, Central City 10:30.13; 3, Heartland 10:30.21
High jump — 1, Micah Biltoft, SC, 6-4; 2, Myles Sadd, D-T, 6-2; 3, Jenson Anderson, STC, 6-2; 4, Brayden Schropp, STC, 5-10; 5, Trajan Arbuck, Hear, 5-10; 6, Sean Heaton, SC, 5-10
Pole vault — 1, Clayton Morris, Sup, 10-0; 2, Nick Thieszen, Hear, 9-0; 3, Kaedan Detamore, D-T, 9-0; 4, AJ Dittmer, CC, 8-0; 5, Dalton Lovejoy, CC, 8-0; 6, Andy Schultz, D-T, 7-6
Long jump — 1, Myles Sadd, Doniphan-Trumbull 21-0; 2, Jenson Anderson, STC, 19-9; 3, Jaramie Elton, CC, 19-1 /12; 4, Zach Quring, Hear, 19-0 1/2; 5, Carson Kudlacek, STC, 18-11 1/2; 6, Drake Lally, SC, 18-11 1/2
Triple jump — 1, Carson Kudlacek, STC, 40-2 1/2; 2, Jacob Meyer, Sup, 38-11 1/2; 3, Jaramie Elton, CC, 38-8; 4, Parker Shuck, SC, 37-6; 5, Dominick Roth, LC, 34-11 1/2; 6, Hudson Regier, Hear, 33-8 1/2
Shot put — 1, Nathan Baldwin, Sut, 52-2 1/2; 2, Seth Schnakenberg, Sup, 48-5 1/2; 3, Josh Shaw, SC, 46-4 1/2; 4, Thomas Thomas, STC, 43-1 1/2; 4, Connor Pell, STC, 43-1 1/2; 6, Payton Chriistiancy, Sup, 41-10 1/2
Discus — 1, Nathan Baldwin, Sut, 160-7; 2, Seth Schnakenberg, Sup, 142-8; 3, Jesse Herndon, Sut, 122-3; 4, Josh Shaw, SC, 116-0; 5, Thomas Thomas, STC, 115-11; 6, Payton Christiancy, Sup, 114-4
Girls team results
1, St. Cecilia 165 1/2; 2, Superior 112 1/2; 3, Doniphan-Trumbull 95; 4, Central City 89 1/2; 5, Sandy Creek 72; 6, Sutton 55; 7, Heartland 35 1/2; 8, Lincoln Christian 18
Girls individual results
100 — 1, Leah Hatch, SC, 13.88; 2, Grace Ganatra, STC, 14.45; 3, Sophie Fitch, D-T, 14.80; 4, Hayden Mierau, Hear, 14.83; 5, Chloe Bergen, Sut; Hannah Dunning, D-T, 15.11
200 — 1, Leah Hatch, SC, 27.22; 2, Ella Gardner, Sup, 27.35; 3, Hannah Dunning, D-T, 28.83; 4, Grace Gantra, STC, 29.35; 5, Hayden Mierau, Hear, 29.40; 6, Kennedy Perrien, Sut, 29.71
400 — 1, Elaina McHargue, CC, 1:04.09; 2, Jenna Heinz, SC, 1:04.41; 3, Jill Parr, STC, 1:05.33; 4, Erin Sheehy, STC, 1:06.21; 5, Reagan Robinson, Sut, 1:06.63; 6, Megan Vrooman, STC, 1:06.77
800 — 1, Alayna Vargas, STC, 2:28.23; 2, Elaina McHargue, CC, 2:30.56; 3, Oliviia Kessler, Sut, 2:39.31; 4, Chloe Rossow, STC, 2:41.73; 5, Addie Buhlke, CC, 2:42.48; 6, Maddie Baxa, Sut, 2:43.61
1,600 — 1, Alayna Vargas, STC, 5:41.94; 2, Chloe Rossow, STC, 6:04.40; 3, Riley Dallman, LC, 6:05.82; 4, Izzy Kvols, STC, 6:25.22; 5, Avery Robb, D-T, 6:26.87; 6, Emily Greenquist, STC, 6:29.93
3,200 — 1, Riley Dallman, LC, 13:21.57; 2, Avery Robb, D-T, 13:29.43; 3, Izzy Kvols, STC, 13:30.26; 4, Halle Kohmetscher, D-T, 14:29.73; 5, Kenzie Wert, CC, 15:51.25; 6, Hailey Blecha, Sup, 15:52.95
100 hurdles — 1, Alivia Huxoll, Sut, 19.04; 2, Sophie Fitch, D-T, 19.07; 3, Aubrey Garfield, CC, 19.45; 4, Sadie Rempel, Sup, 19.51; 5, McKenzie Bohlen, SC, 19:67; 6, Shelby Nowell, CC, 19.88
300 hurdles — 1, Erin Sheehy, STC, 51.43; 2, Tatum Krikac, STC, 52.46; 3, Brielle Hamer, CC, 53.51; 4, Madison Heusinkvelt, Sup, 53.64; 5, Shelby Nowell, CC, 55.57; 6, Logan Rainfoorth, D-T, 55.82
400 relay — 1, Superioir 53.22; 2, Sandy Creek 53.76; 3, Doniphan-Trumbull 54.22; 4, Heartland 54.87; 5, Sutton 55.47; 6, Central City 57.33
1,600 relay — 1, St. Ceciiliai 4:24.71; 2, Sutton 4:29.99; 3, Sandy Creek 4:36.88; 4, Central City, 4:38.25; 5, Doniphan-Trumbull 4:41.42; 6, Superior 4:50.94
3,200 relay — 1, St. Cecilia 10:33.98; 2, Central City 11:47.01; 3, Sandy Creek 12:25.25; 4, Doniphan-Trumbull 12:44.44
High jump — 1, Megan Vrooman, STC, 4-10; 2, Laci Kirchhoff, Sup, 4-6; 3, Alivia Huxoll, Sut, 4-6; 4, Avery Robb, D-T, 4-4; 5, Ridley Sadd, D-T, 4-4; 6, Tatum Krikac, STC, 4-4
Pole vault — 1, Sadie Rempel, Sup, 9-6; 2, Mariah Tessman, Hear, 8-6; 3, Faith Butler, Sup, 6-6; 4, Avery Robb, D-T, 6-6; 5, Emersyn Oswald, Hear, 6-6; 6, Katrina Caraway, D-T, 5-6
Long jump — 1, Ella Gardner, Sup, 17-9 3/4; 2, Hannah Dunning, D-T, 16-6 1/2; 3, Leah Hatch, SC, 16-1 3/4; 4, MaKayla Enevooldsen, CC, 14-10 1/2; 5, Reagan Robinson, Sut, 14-6; 6, Hallie Rutherford, CC, 14-4
Triple jump — 1, Ella Gardner, Sup, 36-6 3/4; 2, Caitlin Rempe, SC, 34-0 3/4; 3, Jenna Heinz, SC, 33-11 1/2; 4, Hallie Rutherford, CC, 30-6; 5, Elaina McHargue, CC, 28-11 3/4; 6, Kit Brooks, CC, 28-0 1/4
Shot put — 1, Shaye Butler, STC, 39-4 1/2; 2, Shayla Meyer, Sup, 36-4; 3, Ryann Sabatka, STC, 34-1 1/2; 4, Tayelor Butler, STC, 33-1 1/2; 5, Cindy Cerveny, Hear, 31-7 1/2; 6, MaKayla Enevoldsen, CC, 31-5
Discus — 1, Shayla Meyer, Sup, 140-7; 2, Shaye Butler, STC, 113-2 1/2; 3, Ryann Sabatka, STC, 104-3; 4, Abby Musalek, STC, 91-5; 5, Mia Gardner, Sup, 79-6; 6, Hannah Greathouse, D-T, 75-4 1/2