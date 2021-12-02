St. Cecilia opened Thursday’s game — and the 2021-22 season — just how the Bluehawks envisioned: with more points than the opponent.
A lot more, to be fair.
The Bluehawks scored the first 12 points of their contest with Columbus Scotus and rode the momentum for four quarters to a 46-28 victory at Chapman Gymnasium.
“We came out ready and prepared,” said STC head coach Ryan Ohnoutka. “We talked about right from the opening tip just getting out to a big lead and fast start. That was something we struggled with last year and it was a night and day difference tonight in game one of the season with older guys and more experience.
“Winning that first quarter was big for us.”
After the first eight minutes, St. Cecilia led 17-2. Senior Brayden Schropp scored eight of his game-high 14 points in the opening frame. All four of his makes came in the first three minutes as part of a 6-for-6 start by the Bluehawks.
Cooper Butler, who was one of four STC players to finish with six points, capped the opening stretch with his bucket at the 4:20 mark.
Scotus answered on its next possession to rid of the goose egg on the scoreboard. That was Garrett Oakley’s first basket on his way to a 5-for-10 night for the team-high 11 points.
Jack Faust added nine for the Shamrocks, whose successes really only came in the interior.
When the Shamrocks tried to swing the ball around the key, Bluehawk hands often got in the way.
Scotus turned the ball over 13 times in the first half.
“We talk about (defensive) tips a lot,” Ohnoutka said. “A goal for a whole game is about 35 tips. That’s a deflection, a block, knocking it out of bounds... Putting that pressure on them really helped tonight.”
On the contrary, patience and ball movement — when not in transition via Scotus turnovers — paid dividends for the STC offense.
STC’s 15 shot attempts in the first quarter were the high for the game — a majority were layups. The Bluehawks took just six shots in the second quarter and 18 through the entire second half.
Ten Bluehawks saw the floor Thursday, all but one are upperclassmen. That depth and experience of the roster Ohnoutka hopes will yield a successful season.
“You can tell these guys are bigger, faster and quicker,” Ohnoutka said. “Their basketball IQ is so much better than a year ago. Our three seniors are doing a great job leading them in practice. There have been very few times you walk away saying you had a bad practice with this group.”
St. Cecilia travels to Wahoo to face Bishop Neumann Saturday.
“I have a lot of confidence in our kids and they have a lot of confidence in themselves to get it done and go 2-0 to start,” Ohnoutka said.
Scotus (0-1)............2 9 7 10 — 28
STC (1-0)..............17 10 9 10 — 46
Scotus (28)
Trenton Cielocha 0-1 0-0 0, Blake Wemhoff 1-4 0-0 2, Jack Faust 4-6 1-5 9, Carter Filipi 1-1 0-0 2, Garrett Oakley 5-10 1-2 11, Jackson Heng 0--2 0-0 0, Carson Czarnick 2-2 0-0 4. Totals: 13-26 2-9 28
St. Cecilia (46)
Brayden Schropp 6-11 2-2 14, Cooper Butler 3-4 0-0 6, Hayden Demuth 3-7 0-0 6, Garrett Parr 2-3 0-0 4, Carson Kudlacek 2-5 0-0 6, Grant Rossow 1-2 0-0 2, Dawson Kissinger 0-3 2-2 2, Quinn Stewart 2-4 1-2 6. Totals: 19-39 5-6 46
Three-point goals: Scotus 0-5 (Wemhoff 0-3, Heng 0-2); STC 3-17 (Schropp 0-2, Butler 0-1, Demuth 0-4, Kudlacek 2-5, Kissinger 0-3, Stewart 1-2). Turnovers: Scotus 16; STC 8. Rebounds: 19 (Faust 7); STC 17 (Schropp 4).