RURAL FAIRFIELD — At halftime of Friday’s game against St. Cecilia, Sandy Creek was in position to make it a special night for the football program. In the Cougars final game of the season, they had No. 6 STC against the ropes, leading 8-7 with an upset on their minds.
But the Bluehawks weathered the storm of the first half and took control of the game, thanks to a stout defense performance and some timely plays on offense. St. Cecilia fought off a determined Sandy Creek squad for a 21-8 win, improving to 7-1 on the season.
“(At halftime), we went into the locker room and we didn’t say anything. We let the kids figure it out,” said STC head coach Clint Head. “We said, ‘It’s your turn. It’s on you; it’s not a scheme thing, it’s how hard you’re playing.’ And then they came out and played extremely hard in the second half. I’m really, really proud of these guys.”
“Our guys gave a tremendous effort,” said Cougars’ head coach Jack Shadley. “We had 13 guys that rotated on offense and defense through the whole game, and all season they’ve known that we don’t have many numbers or many subs and that they’re going to have to play the whole game. They did a great job embracing that challenge all year long.”
St. Cecilia’s defense was consistent all night, limiting opportunities for the Cougars and getting the ball back to its offense. St. Cecilia held Sandy Creek to just 49 yards rushing in the game, and it held an effective SC passing attack to just 104 yards through the first three quarters.
Head said the defensive effort was needed in order to pick up the offense, which struggled in the first half.
“We didn’t play our best,” Head said. “Give Sandy Creek credit, but also, on our side, we didn’t play our best. I don’t know if we weren’t ready or what it was, but we need to figure it out.”
Through those first two quarters, the Cougars played inspired football. After giving up a 69-yard scoring drive on the first possession, the Sandy Creek defense held STC scoreless and forced three failed fourth down attempts as well as a turnover.
That defensive effort was crucial, as the Cougar offense could not get out of its own way throughout the first half. SC fumbled the ball six times in the opening two quarters, losing three of them to the STC defense.
Sandy Creek’s offense finally put together a scoring drive midway through the second. The Cougars mounted a nine-play, 65-yard drive to score their first touchdown of the game on a 21-yard pass from Ethan Shaw to Micah Biltoft. Shaw rushed the ball in on a QB keeper on the conversion, giving SC an 8-7 lead with just 1 minute, 13 seconds remaining.
The Cougars gained even more momentum when they held STC on a fourth-down attempt from the SC 19 with just 16 seconds before halftime.
“That was huge momentum,” Shadley said. “Finally getting it in the end zone — we had a couple drives where we were moving the ball early but shot ourselves in the foot by dropping the ball on the ground a couple times. We were able to finish one before half and got some momentum going into the second half.”
St. Cecilia took the momentum back early in the third quarter. After forcing a three-and-out, the Bluehawks marched 74 yards, regaining the lead on a 13-yard run by quarterback Carson Kudlacek. STC took a 14-8 advantage.
The Bluehawks forced another Sandy Creek punt on the ensuing possession, and they extended their own lead with another long drive. This one covered 76 yards and lasted nine plays, as Kudlacek again capped the scoring drive with a rushing touchdown.
The Cougars had two solid drives in the fourth quarter but came up empty on both. Sandy Creek worked its way to the STC 30 before turning the ball over on downs. SC’s defense forced a three-and-out and got the ball back with 6:23 left on the clock.
Sandy Creek’s aerial attack proved effective against the Bluehawks, picking up chunk yards and drawing a pair of big pass interference calls from the STC defense.
One of those PI penalties negated an interception in the end zone. But, on the very next play, a first-and-goal from the St. Cecilia 9-yard line, Dawson Kissinger intercepted Shaw in the end zone once again.
“What coach (Jerald) Kissinger has done with our defense — I mean, we gave up 41 points last week, and (GICC) threw the ball all over us,” the Bluehawks’ coach said. “This week, (Kissinger) did a great job of stopping a really good receiver (Biltoft) and a really good running game. The defensive game plans he comes up with...he’s been fantastic for us and has helped us change the program.”
STC faced a big fourth down with just over 2 minutes remaining, as the Cougars tried to keep the game alive. But Kudlacek bowled his way for a first down, converting on fourth-and-6 to put the game on ice.
“These guys have three goals: They want to be physical, they want to be efficient, and they want to play with energy,” Head said. “When they’re efficient and play with energy, they’re going to be physical. That’s what what we did at the end. That’s what we do and this is the group of kids we have.”
Kulacek totaled 195 yards on the day, rushing for 107 yards on 13 carries and scoring all three of the Bluehawks’ TDs. Garrett Parr led St. Cecilia in rushing, as he also had 13 attempts and finished with 117 yards.
Shaw threw for 171 yards for Sandy Creek and also led the team in rushing with 34 yards. Biltoft finished with five catches for 54 yards and a touchdown.
The Bluehawks have won seven straight games and will close the regular season with a battle against Superior (4-4) next week.
“This win should lock in a share of the district championship and hopefully a playoff berth,” the STC coach said. “We still have to finish next week. We have to get better this week and then get better next week and then we can focus on the playoffs.”
Meanwhile, the Cougars’ season came to an end with a record of 3-6. Shadley said this year’s group of seniors — the first class to go through all four years with Shadley as their head coach — laid the foundation for what of what the coaching staff expects from the program.
“This was my first group that I’ve actually got to work with for all four years, so we’ve spent a lot of time together. And it’s been fun,” the SC head coach said. “They’re a bunch of great kids. They’ve worked hard and they’ve really set a great foundation for where we want this program to move in the right direction.”