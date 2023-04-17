Ask six high school students what they’ll miss from high school, and you’re likely to get six different answers.
Ask six student-athletes from St. Cecilia what they’ll miss, and you’ll understand what makes the school special.
“It’s the culture here,” summed up senior Cooper Butler.
Five other Bluehawks who were part of a special signing day assembly inside Chapman Gymnasium on Monday echoed Butler’s assessment.
Butler’s teammate of past and now future, Jayden “Big J” Lagunas gave the most well-received answer.
“I believe there is no better culture in the whole United States than at STC,” Lagunas said to an audience of light-hearted laughs.
“I believe that, I believe that. You can’t always get a culture where everybody can mess around with each other and then when it’s time to get serious we get serious as a family. I think that’s pretty cool.”
It has a lot to do with support, cheerleading captain Maddie Strong and runner Alayna Vargas contended.
“Everybody supports everybody,” Vargas said. “I just think that’s a really cool thing about STC.”
“Cheering you guys on was always super fun,” Strong said, wrapping up her best experiences in uniform.
Softball pitcher Jordan Head likely gained the most perspective on St. Cecilia’s culture, having transferred in as a junior.
“One thing I’m going to miss is the people and the family,” said Head, who also participates in choir. “Transferring your junior year is usually pretty hard, but everyone here was really accommodating and I’m really glad that I got to be a part of this family while I was here.”
Quarterback Carson Kudlacek referenced a familial aspect as well after 12 years of strapping on football pads with the same teammates.
“It’s going to take a little bit of getting used to playing with new guys,” he said, trailing off.
Monday’s ceremony was by and large an assembly to honor the commitment — one of the four core values at St. Cecilia — each of the six student-athletes (Butler, Lagunas, Vargas, Strong, Head and Kudlacek) portrayed while on campus and in their respective extracurricular activities.
STC students were let out of class early to attend the signing day, to support their peers as they take the next step.
“We have four pillars, four core values here at St. Cecilia. We have Faith, Family, Commitment and Courage,” STC activities director Clint Head opened.
“This year has been about commitment; we’ve focused on it all year and we want to show that commitment... We did (a signing day) with our eighth-graders in February and today we have six students moving on to college, not only for academics but for activities as well. So we want to honor them.”
‘Broncos nation, let’s ride’
Years ago while at Doane College, Matt Franzen could hardly pry a player out of St. Cecilia and get them to Crete.
“Back then it was hard to get kids out of this school, in football anyway,” Franzen, who was in attendance Wednesday said.
“If they weren’t going to a high, high, high level, they were gonna go to Hastings College. For a while that kind of went away, but hopefully now we’re bringing that back.”
Franzen and his staff scored three St. Cecilia players in this year’s recruiting class.
Butler, Kudlacek and Lagunas all signed letters of intent alongside Franzen on Monday.
All three were first team selections in Tribland, with Kudlacek as Player of the Year.
“You don’t want to see good players leave town, especially if they’re going somewhere you’re going to have to play against them,” Franzen said.
Butler caught 46 passes for over 1,000 yards in the fall from his QB. Kudlacek accounted for more than 3,300 yards of total offense and scored 46 touchdowns.
Plenty of that offensive success can be credited to Lagunas, a lineman who Franzen noted has high character and leadership skills as well as football IQ.
“Obviously he had a great high school career but one of the things I noticed after the season, believe it or not, coming to a couple basketball games,” Franzen said.
“’J’ talked about the culture here, and at the basketball games he is down front leading the students, leading the chants. He’s a real leader of the students, not just within the football team. For us, selfishly, that’s going to translate to our locker room and obviously on the field as well.”
Lagunas was the last of the three to sign his letter of intent, and also the last with the microphone in his hand.
“Broncos nation, let’s ride!” he said, referencing a social media meme of Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson that made the rounds last fall.
Butler’s mother, Nicki, noted he is the final Butler through St. Cecilia’s doors. She attended the trio’s tour at HC and, at the time, hoped she was seeing the future.
“When they put on the Bronco gear, you’re kind of looking like ‘This would be kind of cool if they all stick together and go to Hastings College.’ By golly, it’s a reality now. It’s an exciting time for St. Cecilia that it is in their hometown and you can still come out and support these guys and Hastings as a community can stand behind these hometown boys.”
Into the music circle
In her two years at St. Cecilia, Jordan Head helped the Hawkette softball program make history.
A statewide postseason selection and All-Tribland honoree, Head went 15-4 in the circle during a senior year that ended with a runner-up finish in Class C. She struck out 80 batters in 115 innings and pitched to a 2.86 earned run average.
Head isn’t only going to college for her athletic ability, however. She’ll also pursue vocal music and education at her new fall home, Concordia University in Seward.
“It just feels like the right environment for me to reach my potential in music and softball,” Head said. “Those are two things that I’m really passionate about in life. It also has a faith aspect that has become important to me over my years here.”
Head was a classical voice regional champion in the National Association of Teachers of Singing In 2022 as well as a theatre semifinalist, all-state choir member, and member of the UNK honor choir.
Vargas is a Bulldog
Concordia cross country/track and field coach Matt Biesel is likely not done recruiting the Vargas family yet. But on Monday he officially secured the first family member to join the Bulldogs.
Alayna Vargas, a state champion in cross country as a freshman and runner-up as a sophomore, inked her name to Biesel’s ultra-successful NAIA program.
“Coach Biesel made it very obvious to me that he cares about me not only athletically, but spiritually and academically,” Vargas said.
“We’ve been in contact for four or five years now and I’ve always wanted to run in college but the second I was on campus I knew.”
Vargas has experienced plenty of ups and downs at STC, hindered by injuries and mental walls, but her health has been restored this season in time to be pushed by her freshman sister, Emery.
“A phenomenal runner already,” Alayna said. “She’s honestly made it so much more fun this last year of high school. We do our workouts together everyday and we get to run against each other (at meets). It’s not really a rivalry, but its exciting to get some competition from someone on your own team.”
Going out Strong
Maddie Strong has been co-captain of the St. Cecilia cheer team. She’s ending her high school journey as captain of the Bluehawks and now college program signee.
Strong is headed for Doane, which boasts game day, sideline and competition teams.
“We’re really excited to see what Madelyn can do with us next year,” said Doane coach Ashley Lyon, whose program was an NAIA national qualifier last season.
Strong is twice a letter winner at STC and has placed two times in state competitions. She has also earned an award from an All-American cheer camp.