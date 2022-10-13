The St. Cecilia Hawkettes took control early and swept the Cougars of Sandy Creek in straight sets 25-20, 25-13 and 25-18.
“It was a good win, we didn’t execute the best in some aspects, we errored a lot tonight hitting but other than that we controlled it on our side so that was nice,” said Hawkettes head coach Kelan Schumacher.
Junior Ella Martin served an ace for the first point of the game to put the Cougars on the board. But the Hawkettes built a sizable lead after that getting three early kills and an ace from junior Ryann Sabatka. Sophomore Lindsey Parr tallied four kills and sophomore Brynn Weeks and freshman Payton Sullivan each nailed three kills as the Hawkettes took a 17-10 lead. Freshman Emma Fisher had an ace for the Cougars and two late kills but they couldn’t overcome their early deficit and dropped set one 20-25.
The Hawkettes took control of set two with Sabatka pounding two more kills and senior Etta Schreiner adding a pair. Senior setter Chloe Valentine served back to back aces giving the Hawkettes a 10-4 lead. The Hawkettes scored six straight points on two ace serves from freshman Kathryn Van Skiver and two blocks from Sabatka. Sabatka also had an assist to Weeks in the run for the Hawkettes.
“Ryann is a leader for us out on the court and takes the second ball for us when we are out of system and does a really nice job and she’s just always active up at the net and aggressive,” Schumacher said.
Down 20-10, the Cougars got two points off of kills from juniors Lexi Shuck and Karys Lipovsky but the Hawkettes would score the final four points of the set to win 25-13.
Sabatka got things going for the Hawkettes in set three adding three kills, a block and an ace serve to her stat line as they built a 13-4 lead. Sullivan and Weeks teamed up for a block and Parr pounded two kills giving the Hawkettes an 18-9 advantage. The Cougars fought back getting kills from Shuck and Fisher and two ace serves from sophomore Brooke Dooley to cut the lead to five points. The Hawkettes answered with two more kills from Sabatka and a block from Sullivan to win the final set 25-18.
“Our girls worked really hard tonight and I’m very proud of them, we thought we were going to get them at least one set,” said Cougars head coach Karen Washington-Oglesby. “I think what we’re doing is correct, we are making changes and working on mistakes as we go along and just keep building every day and working to better the ball. We’re definitely headed in the right direction.”