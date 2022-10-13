The St. Cecilia Hawkettes took control early and swept the Cougars of Sandy Creek in straight sets 25-20, 25-13 and 25-18.

“It was a good win, we didn’t execute the best in some aspects, we errored a lot tonight hitting but other than that we controlled it on our side so that was nice,” said Hawkettes head coach Kelan Schumacher.

