The Franklin boys cross country team made school history at Elks Golf Course on Thursday. The Flyers took second place as a team at the Class D, District 2 meet, qualifying for the first-ever state cross country meet in program history.
Franklin placed three runners in the top 12, including a bronze medal from Kyler Carraher.
"It's super exciting; the kids have been working very hard and they've been determined to be that first team, so they had a lot of motivation," said Franklin head coach Leah Stall.
Stall said her team has believed throughout the season that it had what it takes to get the entire squad to Kearney. The Flyers have found ways to motivate each other all year long, and now they are reaping the benefits.
"All season, they've really been pushing each other," she said. "They started winning and putting plaques in the trophy and that became motivation, like, 'See, you guys have that potential. You can do it.' And they're so supportive of each other. That's the biggest thing to our success...we just have a really good team dynamic. They're almost like a family, they're always pushing each other and striving to be better."
Franklin was led by Carraher's third-place finish, running the race in 17 minutes, 56.47 seconds. He was expecting to be in the top five going into the race, but he's proud to be taking home the bronze after not even getting the chance to run in the district race last year.
"Last year I didn't even run because my hip was messed up. So, it just feels great to be back and running again," he said.
"Kyler has been our top runner all season," Stall said. "He has been the leader. Last year, he kind of had a heartbreak at districts, so we just wanted to keep him healthy. We just needed him to run smart and run the race he needed to run."
Nebraska Christian was the only team that scored better than Franklin did on Thursday, and the Flyers will be trying to take down Nebraska Christian once again next week at state.
"Obviously we ran against them (Thursday), and that's the team we need to beat," Stall said. "We need to train for some hills this week...and try to keep everyone healthy through Friday and see what we can do against Nebraska Christian again next week."
St. Cecilia's Robbie Hrnchir earned the silver medal individually, finishing half a second behind Nebraska Christian's gold medalist Jacob Swanson.
"The whole race I had him in my sight," Hrnchir said. "I was going to try to stay with him the whole way, but he was always just a little ahead of me. The last mile I just tried to push forward to catch him, and on the final straightaway, I thought I was the better sprinter and could catch him, but he proved he was better than me there...Overall I'm pretty proud of the race."
Hrnchir set a personal best in the race, by 14 seconds, which was a surprise to him. The Bluehawk runner plans to taper down his miles this week, leading up to the state meet, but he's ready to see what he can do on the hilly course at Kearney Country Club.
Thayer Central's Adam Lukert also qualified for the state meet.
Girls race
Doniphan-Trumbull's Anna Fitzgerald did her research going into Thursday's D-2 district meet, and she knew where she stacked up against the other runners. So when she left the course with a silver medal, it wasn't much of a surprise to her.
"Second place is what I was expecting," she said. "I didn't expect there to be wind, but I still got a PR, so that was good."
Fitzgerald led the Cardinals to a third-place finish as a team, earning her squad a place at the state meet. Fitzgerald said the squad has high goals heading to Kearney.
"Our team has worked rally hard, and we've come a long ways," she said. "I think our team is ranked fifth, so if something amazing happens, we could get our best finish for a girls team at state. Last year, we got eighth, which was a school record. So, we're sitting pretty good."
Harvard will be sending two runners to state as Maria Perez (22:41.30) placed 10th and Alyssa Ferguson (23:22.23) was 15th.
Franklin's Teagan Holmes also qualified for state.
Boys team results
1, Nebraska Christian 10; 2, Franklin 21; 3, GICC 48; 4, Doniphan-Trumbull 55; 5, Wood River; 6, Thayer Central 58; 7, St. Cecilia 75; 8, Blue Hill/Red Cloud 95; 9, Kenesaw 106; 10, Ravenna 108; 11, Centura 112; 12, Palmer 112; 13, Silver Lake 122
Boys individual results
1, Jacob Swanson, NC, 17:26.98; 2, Robert Hrnchir, STC, 17:27.55; 3, Kyler Carraher, Fran, 17:56.47; 4, Noah Fiischer, NC, 17:57.73; 5, Justin Horn, Full, 17:59.06; 6, Isaac Herman, NC, 18:09.68; 7, George Pilsl, GICC, 18:11.48; 8, Trace Bislow, Fran, 18:20.70; 9, Adam Lukert, TC, 18:28.64; 10, Preston Kuskie, WR, 18:35.04; 11, Riley Schreiber, NC, 18:37.27; 12, Carter Trambly, Fran, 18:40.01; 13, Zack Corey, GICC, 18:45.53; 14, Blaze Blauhorn, Pal, 18:53.16; 15, Tug Burdett, NC, 19:03.51
Blue Hill/Red Cloud boys results
Kyle Huble, 20:12.06; James Wirtees. 20:35.75; Jonathan Head 21:19.21; Remmington Johnson 21:25.13; Daniel Wirtes 22:10.03
Deshler boys results
Hunter Glass 19:52.89
Doniphan-Trumbull boys results
Tice Yost 19:11.73; Harrison Sjuts 19:36.48; Jacob Zakrewski 20:00.67; Jaxon Hammond 20:09.21; Rylen Soundy 20:11.25
Franklin boys results
3, Kyler Carraher 17:45.47; 8, Trace Bislow 18:20.70; 12, Carter Trambly 18:40.01; Isaac DeJonge 19:22.34; Josh Cooper 22:11.72
Harvard boys results
Micaiah Niemoth 20:41.16; Kyle Knueven 22:51.05
Kenesaw boys results
Silas Purdy 20:09.19; Levi Schroeder 20:18.78; Bridger Kroos 23:08.89; Ian Peterson 23:48.95
Silver Lake boys results
Hayden Karr 19:42.39; Blake Monie 22:01.98; Jayden Parr 24:36.94
St. Cecilia boys results
2, Robert Hrnchir 17:27.55; Jacob Burns 20:36.68; Christian Almond 21:29.91; Keegan Liindauer 21:37.71; Killian Heckman 21:38.55
Superior boys results
Colten Butler 20:13.43; Kash Wenske 22:47.41
Thayer Central boys results
9, Adam Lukert 18:28.64; Colter Sinn 19:39.32; Christian Kurpicka 20:34.10; Bradley Neff 20:50.00
Girls team results
1, Nebraska Christian 14; 2, Ravenna 18; 3, Doniphan-Trumbull 23; 4, Fullerton 32; 5, Thayer Central 62; 6, Franklin 64; 7, Blue Hill/Red Cloud 71; 8, Kenesaw 92
Girls individual results
1, Hannah Swanson, NC, 20:16.92; 2, Anna Fitzgerald, D-T, 20:45.83; 3, Julianna Maxfield, Full, 21:17.19; 4, Izzy Brumbaugh, NC, 22:08.82; 5, Josey Moore, Rav, 22:25.89; 6, Matti Lyions, Rav, 22:27.52; 7, Samantha Bursaw, Rav, 22:30.55; 8, Halle Kohmetscher, D-T, 22:36.73; 9, Grace Musgrave, NC, 22:37.69; 10, Maria Perez, Har, 22:41.30; 11, Ava Brumbaugh, NC, 22:47.61; 12, Morgan Supik, Full, 22:50.07; 13, Teagan Holmes, Fran, 22;56.02; 14, Avery Robb, D-T, 23:00.37; 15, Alyssa Ferguson, Har, 23:22.23
Blue Hill/Red Cloud girls results
Sarah Crowder 24:49.57; Josie Kirschner 25:48.79; Libby Macklin 27:16.24; Kyra Beahm 28:47.83; Arica Hartman 31:21.83
Deshler girls results
Daphne Smith 23:48.20
Doniphan-Trumbull girls results
2, Anna Fitzgerald 20:45.83; 8, Halle Kohmetscher 22:35.73; 14, Avery Robb 23:00.37; Reba Watts 24:16.60; Hannah Dunning 24:23.14
Franklin girls results
13, Teagan Holmes 22:56.02; Caitlyn Hindal 25:44.91; Sarah Hindal 27:33.96
Harvard girls results
10, Maria Perez 22:41.30; 15, Alyssa Ferguson 23:22.23
Kenesaw girls results
Kynsie Adams 27:07.01; Alivia Hellner 28:46.50; Annika Hellner 30:15.04
St. Cecilia girls results
Lucy Bykerk 24:47.02
Superior girls results
Rebecca Tadeo 26:41.80
Thayer Central girls results
Isabella Escritt 24:17.53; Taivry Virus 25:40.33; Halle Pulliam 26:09.28; Elizabeth Poisel 29:26.85