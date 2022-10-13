p10-14-22MSCxcD2CarraherFRA.jpg
Nebraska Christian’s Noah Fischer and Franklin’s Kyler Carraher competes in the D-2 district championship meet Thursday at Elks Country Club.

 Amy Roh/Tribune

The Franklin boys cross country team made school history at Elks Golf Course on Thursday. The Flyers took second place as a team at the Class D, District 2 meet, qualifying for the first-ever state cross country meet in program history.

Franklin placed three runners in the top 12, including a bronze medal from Kyler Carraher.

St. Cecilia’s Robert Hrnchir competes in the D-2 district championship meet Thursday at Elks Country Club.
Doniphan-Trumbull’s Anna Fitzgerald competes in the D-2 district championship meet Thursday at Elks Country Club.
Harvard’s Maria Perez competes in the D-2 district championship meet Thursday at Elks Country Club.
