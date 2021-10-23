KEARNEY — A top 30 finish was all that St. Cecilia’s Robert Hrnchir was eyeing Friday in the Class D boys race at the state cross country meet.
“I didn’t think I was going to get close to placing,” he said. “But about halfway through I got the feeling that I could do it.”
He received a subtle reminder from a Bible verse on his wristband.
Philippians chapter 3, verse 14 reads, “I can do all things through Christ, who strengthens me.”
“I just thought of that,” Hrnchir said. “Just surrender myself to God and it’ll take care of the rest... I felt like I could fly, I don’t know.”
Upon crossing the finish line, Hrnchir, whose time was 18:06, was surprised to learn he finished the race 21st out of 132 runners. Ainsworth’s Dylan Schlueter won the race in 16:40.
Only the top 15 runners earn medals, but the St. Cecilia junior wasn’t disappointed.
“I was a lot closer (to placing) than I thought, I guess,” he said with a laugh.
Hrnchir missed the UNK invite roughly a month prior to Friday due to illness, but performed as if he was familiar with the ground of Kearney Country Club.
That’s because he bought in to cross country in a fuller capacity this season.
“Honestly, for my sophomore year I didn’t really get any better than freshman year,” Hrnchir said. “So, I really took that into consideration this year. I really pushed myself and on the weekends I started going on longer runs. That’s where I figured out my rhythm, I guess, through eight or nine miles. That’s what really helped me at the meets. I got better each time I ran, basically.”
Doniphan-Trumbull freshman Anna Fitzgerald felt the same about her first year out running at the high school level. Progress was evident each time out for her.
Fitzgerald ran in junior high, but said this year, her freshman campaign, was a whole different animal.
The learning curve, however, didn’t appear to be too steep for her.
The Cardinal took 12th place at the UNK invite last month, which helped set her up for a memorable finish at state.
Fitzgerald finished 18th on Friday with her time of 21:29.
“I didn’t think I would do as good as I did,” she said. “This is definitely a harder meet, but with a lot of people there’s always one more person in front of you that you can pass, so it helps give you motivation.”
Jordyn Arens of Crofton repeated as Class D champion, crossing in 19:11. Many expected St. Cecilia’s Alayna Vargas to be close behind.
But as the seconds piled up and more competitors completed their races, it was clear Vargas was absent from the field.
Vargas, the 2019 state champion, bowed out of the UNK invite around the mile mark after experiencing a “grinding feeling” in her knee.
On Friday, about the same distance into the race, she said she sustained a similar injury.
“Tornado Hill,” or “The Cliff” as some call it — arguably the steepest part of the Kearney Country Club course — again caused Vargas to withdraw from the race.
“I was kind of nervous going into today because Kearney’s got some pretty steep downhills,” Vargas said. “I felt it catching on the first hill, but I kept pushing. Then I got to Tornado Hill and it just hurt worse than I could handle today.”
Vargas was second behind Arens as a sophomore in 2020 through much colder conditions than Friday’s temperature in the 70s. She’ll now look toward a healthy season on the track in the spring.
“I’m just trying to look on the bright side,” Vargas said. “It was a good year.”
Class D boys
Top 15 individuals
1, Dylan Schlueter, Ainsworth, 16:40; 2, Trevor Kunz, Mullen, 16:55; 3, Grant Lander, Homer, 17:00; 4, Ben Hammond, NC, 17:09; 5, Raden Orton, North Central, 17:10; 6, Jarrett Miles, St. Pat’s, 17:12; 7, Abraham Larson, Stanton, 17:20.4; 8, Kolter Van Pelt, Stanton, 17:20.9; 9, Damin Luedke, Paxton, 17:39.6; 10, Trey Foeking, NC, 17:39.7; 11, Justin Sherman, Cornerstone, 17:40; 12, Mason Hagan, North Central, 17:41; 13, Jackson Strain, Twin River, 17:45; 14, Jacob Brugger, McCool, 17:46; 15, Colin Rooney, SV, 17:49
St. Cecilia
Robert Hrnchir 18:06
Doniphan-Trumbull
Harrison Sjuts 19:30; Tuce Yost 19:51; Carter Schultz 20:41; Owen Schultz 20:49; Camdyn Beirow 21:00
Franklin
Joshua Bislow 19:12
Red Cloud, Blue Hill
Kyle Hubl 20:51
Superior
Mazzulla Hunter 19:33
Wilcox-Hildreth
Isaiah Springer 18:57; Micah Johnson 19:16
Class D girls
Top 15 Individuals
1, Jordyn Arens, Crofton, 19:11.43; 2, Hannah Swanson, Neb. Christian, 20:05; 3, Peyton Paxton, Mullen, 20:14; 4, Payton Gerken, McCool, 20:21; 5, Emily Frey, Palmyra, 20:21; 6, Katherine Kerrigan, Ainsworth, 20:28; 7, Daisy Frick, North Central, 20:41; 8, Gianna Frasher, Aquinas, 20:42; 9, Miriam Frasher, Aquinas, 20:44; 10, Madison Davis, West Holt, 20:45; 11, Kairece Morris, Pender, 20:49; 12, Emma Kennedy, Ainsworth, 20:58; 13, Broken Kok, Cornerstone, 21:05; 14, Braelyn Gifford, St. Pat’s, 21:06; 15, Callie Coble, Mullen, 21:08
St. Cecilia
Megan Vrooman 23:57; Alayna Vargas DNF
Deshler
Lacey Schmidt 24:43
Doniphan-Trumbull
Anna Fitzgerald 21:29; Avery Robb 22:28; Emma Saathoff 23:57; Halle Kohmetscher 24:33; Reba Watts 24:55
Harvard
Alyssa Ferguson 24:01
Red Cloud/Blue Hill
Ellie Janda 23:10
Superior
Laci Kirchhoff 23:40
Thayer Central
Sydney Escritt 22:08