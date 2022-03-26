Each has appreciation for the other.
A friend first, rival second, practice companion always.
That’s Bailey Kissinger and Libby Trausch.
The two lived for the head-to-head and they got plenty of it in nearly a decade of playing basketball against one another.
Kissinger, who got the better of the all-time matchups, idolizes the swagger Trausch plays with.
“I think that’s really cool and unique for her because I feel like girls, in general, get viewed as cocky while boys are allowed to do that,” she said.
Trausch, a competitive fiend, respects Kissinger’s versatility as a fellow left-handed guard.
“She does a little bit of everything,” Trausch said.
Both were every bit deserving for the 2022 Tribland Player of the Year honor, which they’ll now share.
Although on different teams within the city and in separate classes (save for one season), the duo consistently captivated basketball audiences with their play on the local and state level.
You’d be hard-pressed to find two tougher guards.
Kissinger is the more decorated one, with three state championship rings at St. Cecilia and one more Tribland Player of the Year award (2021), but Trausch did just as much for her team in the 3 1/2 seasons she started under Evan Smith at Adams Central.
“She worked her way to being one of the best players in Class B,” said Smith, whose team made it to the semifinals twice during Trausch’s career.
St. Cecilia coach Greg Berndt said he’s never coached someone with an inner desire like Kissinger’s.
“I don’t know that I’ve ever seen a kid who just has a will to win like I saw with Bailey,” said the coach fresh off a third Class C-2 title in four years.
The two guards developed their games as parallels.
They first impressed as scorers. Next came defense. Then leadership and understanding teams win games, individuals don’t.
“It’s kind of human nature with a lot of kids when they’re younger. They tend to think more about what am I doing, what do I need to do?” Berndt said. “As you get older, you start getting more aware of what’s going on around you. And when you get to your junior and senior year, it’s what can we do to win?”
That was evident in both Kissinger’s and Trausch’s evolutions.
Both boosted their scoring averages as seniors because that’s what was needed most nights.
But when it either wasn’t their night or opponents locked them down, the pair recognized the power of getting teammates involved.
“If that was some nights scoring 20 points, that was it,” Berndt said. “If that was some nights where (Kissinger) had to really lock in defensively on somebody, she did that.”
Said Smith: “Sometimes it turns into ball handling or defending or getting rebounds. All those little things that add up that both those kids did were a testament to the type of players they are and that’s why they’re going to play on at the next level.”
For Trausch, that’s at NAIA Doane University. Since a sophomore, Kissinger has been pledged to the University of Nebraska at Kearney, an NCAA Division II program.
Trausch, who averaged 14.9 points this season, took the long road to her college commitment. About halfway into her first high school season, she wasn’t in the starting lineup.
Smith knew she was frustrated with the circumstances, but felt it motivated her through her freshman year.
“Mental toughness is probably the biggest thing that’s improved from day one,” Smith said.
Although Trausch did eventually start, her role didn’t truly expand until sophomore year. The leap she took then solidified her spot in the rotation.
“It was just about becoming a better leader on the court,” she said.
Kissinger was an immediate starter for the Hawkettes, who were far deeper her first two seasons than the last two.
“We were going to have really good teams regardless her first two years,” Berndt said, “but I think Bailey kind of took us to another level.”
That was part of her motto: do anything necessary to win.
“I think that’s the attitude all of us had,” Kissinger said.
And it yielded 102 wins in four years, including the 26 this season where Kissinger averaged 17.4 points per game.
She scored 218 points in 12 state tournament games, placing her fifth on the all-time list.
One of Trausch’s fondest memories was the 3-pointer she hit inside the Devaney Center this season to crack 1,000 career points.
Trausch was part of three state tournament teams, including a third-place finisher in 2020.
She also earned some bragging rights over Kissinger when she helped the Patriots snap a 12-year losing skid to the Hawkettes this season.
Prior to AC’s nine-point win on Feb. 1, Kissinger’s crew snagged a pair of five-point victories and a 25-point rout.
“They were a little frustrating,” said Trausch through a smile.
But, finally, at long last, Trausch earned the right to talk smack. If only about the one year.
That might make up for all the other losses to teams featuring Kissinger over the years.
Smith believed the Adams Central-St. Cecilia rivalry hit its peak this season. And not just because his team won.
It’s because of players like Trausch and Kissinger. Two of the best.
He said the community will look back on the 2022 game, if not the last four years, and realize it was “the height of the rivalry.”