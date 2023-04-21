GRAND ISLAND — In their quest to host the Class B, district 7 soccer tournament, the Hastings boys soccer team knew its Friday night match with Northwest would be pivotal.
So Hastings turned in a defensive gem at Viking Field that kept Northwest out of goal in a 3-0 shutout of the Vikings.
“This was a huge game, a game you mark on your calendar each year,” Hastings coach Chris Pedroza said. “We knew (Northwest) was a great team; a physical team.
“Overall we played well and I thought the chances we created, we were able to put away.”
The Tigers (8-3) got on the board early in the first half when freshman Jose Maras took a perfect pass in the box from Nolan Cardona for a 1-0 lead near the 10 minute mark.
“When you score early in the game, it’s huge,” Pedroza said. “That is always the objective and tonight that was big.”
Northwest (6-6) struggled to get anything going offensively playing into the wind in the first half, but Pedroza liked his defense, too.
“We are big and it starts with (Jacob Strand),” he said. “But we played defense as a team. We needed to be disciplined with their attacking (midfielders) because we knew they could hurt us.”
After the break, Hastings didn’t let up.
Mares was at it again in the second half. He gave the Tigers insurance when he scored in the 62nd minute on the left side of the box. The Vikings first real shot on goalie Brogan Pfeil didn’t come until the 72nd minute.
By then, Hastings had full control.
Strand completed the scoring for the Tigers when he got one past Jack Kenna, playing aggressively in goal, and connected in an empty net.
“It was a total team effort,” Pedroza said.
Goals — H, Mares (2), Strand
Northwest girls 9, Hastings 0
The Class B, No. 4 Northwest girls proved their ranking in the nightcap with a 9-0 victory that saw them outshoot Hastings 27-0 on goal.
The Vikings ran their win streak to 12 while remaining undefeated. They have not allowed a goal since March 25.
In playing most of the contest on their half of the field, the Vikings jumped to 4-0 halftime lead. They got four goals from Evie Keller, three from Lupe Sanchez and a pair from senior Lexie Lilienthal in the win.
Despite the lopsided score, the Tigers got a valiant effort from goalie Jessalyn Fonseca-Quintero who saved 18 Northwest shots.
Hastings, which fell to 4-9, completes the regular season at home on Tuesday with a game against No. 5 Columbus Scotus.
Goals — NW, Keller (4), Sanchez (3), Lilienthal (2).