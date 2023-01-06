GILTNER — Bruning-Davenport/Shickley and Giltner played a tough defensive game for 32 minutes on Friday night.
With just a seven-point lead heading into the final quarter, the Eagles were finally able to drop some baskets in to win 34-20.
“I told our kids (that) seven to eight of their points came from free throws, so we held a team to 20 points,” said BDS coach Dan Boshart. “My goodness, that’s an awesome defensive effort. We have put together back-to-back great defensive games and now the offense has to come alive.”
The Hornets (3-4) scored on their first possession of the game on a basket by junior Cooper Reeson to get the early lead. But the Eagles would hold them scoreless the remainder or the quarter while building a 10-2 lead.
BDS established its inside game early, getting four points from junior post Tanner Bolte and a pair of late baskets from sophomore post Eli Weber.
The teams combined for just 10 points in the second frame as the Eagles led 15-7 at the break.
Seniors Cam and Zach Hoins came out and hit back-to-back baskets for the Eagles (6-5) to make it a 20-7 ballgame.
The Hornets forced five turnovers in the quarter and nailed a pair of 3-point field goals from junior Philip Kruetz and freshman Owen Nuss to cut the Eagles’ lead to seven.
“The only thing I was disappointed in was our turnovers inside, so that’s something that we have to shore up. But the boys didn’t let the turnovers dictate and let up on defense,” Boshart said. “At times Giltner was just a shot away from making it a one possession game. They were that close to making it tight. Our guys were able to pull away at the right times and get some shots to fall.”
Senior Easton Weber laid in a basket on a pass from brother Eli late in the quarter for the Eagles. Kruetz connected for two late free throws, making it a 22-15 Eagle lead with eight minutes left to play.
Zach Hoins hit a trey early in the fourth and Eli Weber added three points midway through. Then Cam Hoins connected for back-to-back 3s from the left corner.
The Hornets’ only points of the quarter came from the free throw line as they finished 5-for-7.
“I think our guys have the best team chemistry I’ve ever seen as a coach or a player, and it shows because they are so unselfish with the ball and don’t care who scores and that’s a blessing as a coach,” said Bosart.
“(Thursday) night was a huge statement win for us, and tonight, to come out and get work done to be back above .500 heading into MUDECAS and CRC is huge for us. So I hope we can keep that up and make some noise in the next couple of weeks.”
BDS (6-5)...............10 5 7 11 — 34
Giltner (3-4)................2 5 8 5 — 20
BDS (34)
Jake Beavers 0-1 0-0 0, Tanner Bolte 3-7 2-2 8, Cam Hoins 3-9 0-0 9, Zach Hoins 2-8 0-0 5, Carson Loos 0-1 0-0 0, Jaron Norder 0-3 1-2 1, Seth Stengel 1-2 0-0 2, Easton Weber 1-2 0-0 2, Eli Weber 3-11 1-2 7.
Giltner (20)
Ethan Ballard0-2 0-0 0, Kale Bish 1-1 0-0 2, Marshall Humphrey 0-3 0-0 0, Phillip Kreutz 1-8 7-8 10, Owen Nuss 1-2 0-0 3, Cooper Reeson 2-12 1-2 5, Taylor Smith 0-1 0-1 0, Jax Wiesen 0-1 0-0 0.
Three-point field goals: BDS 4-13 (Beavers 0-1, C. Hoins 3-8, Z. Hoins 1-3, Norder 0-1) Giltner 2-11 (Ballard 0-2, Humphrey 0-2, Kreutz 1-3, Nuss 1-2, Reeson 0-2)
Girls: BDS 54, Giltner 13
Class D-1 No. 8 Bruning-Davenport/Shickley built a 14-2 lead in the opening quarter with eight points from senior JessaLynn Hudson. She finished with a game-high 18 and 12 rebounds.
The Eagles (10-1) held the Hornets to seven points by halftime.
Ashely Schlegel turned it on the third quarter, nailing two 3-point field goals, dishing out two assists, grabbing three rebounds and taking a pair of steals as the Eagles extended their lead 50-9. Schlegel finished with 14.
Freshman Lexie Johnson and Olivia Schlegel each added a basket for the Eagles in the fourth.
Freshman Kinley Kaczor led the Hornets with five points.
BDS (10-1)...........14 17 19 4 — 54
Giltner (1-7)................2 5 4 2 — 13
BDS (54)
Kinzely Bohling 1-2 0-0 2, Malory Dickson 2-2 0-0 4, Payton Domeier 0-3 0-0 0, Samantha Enghauser 0-1 0-0 0, Hallie Hoins 0-4 1-2 1, JessaLynn Hudson 7-14 3-5 18, Lexie Johnson 1-2 0-1 2, Hanna Kadel 2-5 0-0 6, Hannah Miller 1-6 2-2 5, Ashley Schlegel 6-11 0-0 14, Oliva Schlegel 1-2 0-2 2, Hayley Sliva 0-3 0-0 0, Lynley Swartzendruber 0-3 0-0 0.
Giltner (13)
Hailey Eastman 0-2 0-0 0, Alyssa Fastnacht 1-1 0-0 2, Kinley Kaczor 1-6 0-0 5, Gracie Kreutz 0-2 0-0 0, Avery Reeson 1-1 0-0 2, Tracy Wiles 0-10 0-0 0, Addison Wilson 0-8 0-0 0, Kailyn Wilson 2-6 0-0 4.
Three-point field goals: BDS 6-13 (Hoins 0-2, Hudson 1-1, Kadel 2-3, Miller 1-2, A. Schlegel 2-5) Giltner 1-18 (Kaczor 1-2, Kruetz 0-1Wiles 0-7, A.Wilson 0-7, K. Wilson 0-1).