LINCOLN — Nebraska defensive linemen Ben Stille was honored Thursday afternoon, as he was named to the Academic All‐District® VII Football Team, selected by CoSIDA.
Stille is a three-team first-team selection, as he was also a first-team honoree in 2019 and 2020. The Ashland, Neb., native is currently working on his second master’s degree at Nebraska while carrying a 3.40 in graduate school. He has already earned his undergraduate and graduate degrees in nutrition and health science.
Stille has started all 10 games this season and totaled a career-high 32 tackles, including 4.5 tackles for loss, for the Blackshirts. He had a season-high five stops against No. 3 Oklahoma and Purdue and at least four tackles in five of NU’s 10 games. For his career, the three-year starter has totaled 139 career tackles and is NU’s active leader in both sacks (14) and tackles for loss (30.5).
He will now advance to the CoSIDA Academic All‐America® ballot. First‐ and second‐team Academic All‐America® honorees will be announced in mid‐December. Stille will look to extend Nebraska’s Division I best total of CoSIDA Academic All-American, which is currently at 347.
The Huskers return to action on Saturday as they travel to No. 19 Wisconsin. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. om ABC and the Huskers Radio Network.