Purdue vs. Nebraska, 10.30

Purdue's King Doerue (22) lies in the sun after getting tackled by Ben Stille (95) in the third quarter on Saturday, Oct. 30, at Memorial Stadium.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star

LINCOLN — Nebraska defensive linemen Ben Stille was honored Thursday afternoon, as he was named to the Academic All‐District® VII Football Team, selected by CoSIDA.

Stille is a three-team first-team selection, as he was also a first-team honoree in 2019 and 2020. The Ashland, Neb., native is currently working on his second master’s degree at Nebraska while carrying a 3.40 in graduate school. He has already earned his undergraduate and graduate degrees in nutrition and health science.

Stille has started all 10 games this season and totaled a career-high 32 tackles, including 4.5 tackles for loss, for the Blackshirts. He had a season-high five stops against No. 3 Oklahoma and Purdue and at least four tackles in five of NU’s 10 games. For his career, the three-year starter has totaled 139 career tackles and is NU’s active leader in both sacks (14) and tackles for loss (30.5).

He will now advance to the CoSIDA Academic All‐America® ballot. First‐ and second‐team Academic All‐America® honorees will be announced in mid‐December. Stille will look to extend Nebraska’s Division I best total of CoSIDA Academic All-American, which is currently at 347.

The Huskers return to action on Saturday as they travel to No. 19 Wisconsin. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. om ABC and the Huskers Radio Network.

