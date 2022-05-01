RALSTON — The Tri-City Storm advanced to the 2022 Western Conference Final Sunday afternoon after completing a two-game sweep of the Omaha Lancers in the conference semifinal round of the Clark Cup Playoffs.
The Storm posted a 4-0 road shutout of the Lancers on Sunday following a 7-4 win at the Viaero Center on Saturday night. Tri-City won the first two games of the best-of-three series to advance to the next round of the postseason.
Ilya Nikolaev scored twice, and both Dane Dowiak and Lleyton Roed also found the twine in the victory. Arsenii Sergeev posted his first-career postseason shutout after turning away all 17 of Omaha’s shots on net.
Nikolaev netted his team-leading third goal of the postseason at 6:22 of Sunday’s first period to give Tri-City an early lead in the game. Cole O’Hara and Mitchell Miller each notched an assist on the scoring play.
The Storm outshot the Lancers 11-5 in the first period, and the second period began with Tri-City leading 1-0.
Nikolaev added his second goal in the opening two minutes of Sunday’s second period to put Tri-City ahead 2-0. Nikolaev’s goal was netted at 1:42 of the period and was assisted by Jeremy Wilmer.
Dowiak scored a powerplay goal at 9:52 in the second to give Tri-City a 3-0 lead. Wilmer and Matt Basgall each notched an assist on the scoring play.
The Storm outshot the Lancers 14-2 in the second period, and carried a three-goal lead into the third period.
Lleyton Roed scored the only goal of the third period with less than six minutes to play. The goal was Roed’s first of the postseason, and was assisted by O’Hara and Graham Gamache.
Shots on goal were 8-8 in the 3rd period, and the Storm outshot the Lancers by an overall margin of 33-17 in the matchup. Tri-City completed the two-game sweep of Omaha with a four-goal shutout victory.
Sergeev posted a shutout in goal for the Storm after making 17 saves on Omaha’s 17 shots on net. Kevin Pasche dropped the game in goal for the Lancers after stopping 29 of the Storm’s 33 shots on net.
Sergeev improved to 2-0-0 in postseason play for Tri-City in the victory.
Tri-City now awaits the result of the rubber match between the Sioux City Musketeers and Waterloo Black Hawks in the other Western Conference semifinals.
The decisive game is Tuesday at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. Puck drop for the game is scheduled for 7:05pm.
The Storm will host the winner in the first two games of the Western Conference Finals. Game one is Friday night at the Viaero Center, scheduled to start at 7:05 p.m.
Tickets are on sale Monday morning at 10 a.m. and can be secured through the team’s website or by calling the Viaero Center box office at 308-338-8144.