KEARNEY — Sioux City scored four goals in the first period and held off Tri-City the final 40 minutes at the Viaero Center Saturday night to take a 2-0 series lead in the Western Conference finals of the United States Hockey League.
Musketeer Ben Steeves scored twice in the final four minutes of the first period to boost the visitors’ lead to 4-0 after 20 minutes of hockey. Steeves’ second goal came on the power play.
Sioux City converted just once on four power play opportunities. The Storm went 0-for-2 with the man advantage.
Tri-City finally got on the board with 3 1/2 minutes left in the second frame. Jeremy Wilmer beat Sioux City goalie Alex Tracy on an assist from Cole O’Hara at the 16:32 mark.
The Storm added two more tallies early in the third, but couldn’t find the tying goal in the final nine minutes following Ilya Nikolaev’s fifth goal of the playoffs at the 10:57 mark.
Drew Montgomery opened the period with his first playoff goal on the assist from Victor Czerneckianair with just 3:40 expired.
Tri-City outshot the Iowans 18-10 in the final two periods.
Game three is Tuesday is Sioux City.