KEARNEY — Tri-City Storm defenseman Mitchell Miller recently broke the USHL’s record for most goals in a single season by a defenseman. Miller scored his record-breaking 31st goal of the 2021-2022 regular season last weekend in a home game at the Viaero Center against the Sioux Falls Stampede.
“Our entire organization is very proud of Mitchell and his continued overall development," said Anthony Noreen, Storm head coach and president of hockey operations. "His ability to consistently perform at a high level while also making the people around him better has been unbelievably impressive. I cherish the relationship we have built, and look forward to his continued growth and success moving forward.”
The previous league record for most goals in a single season by a defenseman was held by current Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ronnie Attard, and was set during the 2018-2019 season.
Miller reached the achievement on April 1 at the Viaero Center. He recorded his 31st and 32nd goals of the year in the game, and broke the organization’s single-season record for most power play goals scored in a single season on the same play as his league record-breaking goal.
"It's a great accomplishment for me personally," said Miller, who also thanked his teammates, coaches and host family. "I could not have accomplished this record without all of these people supporting me."
Miller has now recorded 18 power play goals this season, more than any other Storm player during a single season in history. Miller netted his 33rd goal of the season the following night in the Storm’s 5-4 home win over the Sioux Falls Stampede.
Miller is now just two goals shy of tying the Storm’s single-season record for most goals scored. The current team record is thirty-five and is held by Rastislav Spirko (2003-04) and Chris Wilkie (2014-15).
The Storm (41-10-3) host the Sioux City Musketeers for three games this weekend, beginning Friday night. Puck drops at 7:05 p.m.