Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph, becoming S and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph, becoming S and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.