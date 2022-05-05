KEARNEY — Tri-City Storm head coach Anthony Noreen had no trouble admitting his team's next opponent has been its toughest all season.
He said as much on the "Doug & Daddy Show" Thursday morning.
"Sioux City has been our toughest opponent," said Noreen, whose team opens the Western Conference finals of the United State Hockey League playoffs on Friday at the Viaero Center.
"We've played every team on our side. Sioux City has been the best team we've played all year."
Yet, the Storm have won six of the nine match-ups so far this season. They'll meet for at least three more to decide who advances to play for the Clark Cup, which Tri-City won for the first time in 2016.
"Every time we've played them," Noreen said of Sioux City, "it's been an absolute war; a one-goal game and maybe a bounce or a call — whatever it might be."
The Storm and Musketeers finished atop the Western Conference regular season standings. Tri-City won the division by six games and posted a league best 47 wins for its second Anderson Cup.
"It's who it should be (in the finals)," Noreen, who doubles as the Storm's president of hockey operations, said. "This is the team we should be playing if we want to get through the conference. We know we've got to be at our best."
The winner of the best-of-five series will advance to face either the Muskegon (Michigan) Lumberjacks or Madison (Wisconsin) Capitals from the Eastern Conference.
They are the Nos. 3 and 5 seeds, respectively, finishing behind the top-seeded Chicago Steel.
Madison knocked out Chicago in the conference semifinals, winning the series 2-1. Muskegon swept Dubuque.
Tri-City had little trouble with No. 4 seed Omaha in the Western Conference semifinals. The Storm allowed four goals in game one, but scored seven themselves. In game two Sunday night, the Lancers were shut out 4-0.
Sioux City, which ended the regular season winning eight of 10 games, beat Waterloo (Iowa) 3-0 in a decisive game three.
"Their power play is really good, and just their speed up front," Noreen said of Sioux City. "They're a team, not unlike us, that if you give them an inch or step, they're gone... If either team gives the other space, they've got enough skill to go make a play and score a goal."
And the two teams have netted a lot of them this season. They combined to score 14 goals on April 10, which was the third highest-scoring game in the USHL this season.
They also feature the top two scorers in the league. The Storm have defenseman Mitchell Miller and the Musketeers forward Ben Steeves. Both scored 39 goals in the regular season.
For Miller, the once fourth-round draft pick by the Arizona Coyotes, his goals mark was a league record for a defenseman. So were his 83 total points.
The hot hand for the Storm these playoffs has been Ilya Nikolaev, who had a pair of goals and two assists through the semifinal round. Nikolaev was named the forward of the week by the USHL on Thursday.
But it might not all be offense this series, especially with a playoff twinge added into the mix.
The Storm, statistically, have the best goalie in the entire USHL.
Arsenii Sergeev, who is 30-6-1 in net this season, boasts a goals against average of 2.08 (80 goals allowed in 41 games).
Sioux City's goaltender, Alex Tracy, is second in the league with a 2.50 average across 44 games.
The Musketeers lit up Sergeev's red light for a season-high six goals a month ago, but the Storm backed him with eight goals on a night Tracy did not play.
Another piece absent that night?
Tri-City forward Victor Czerneckianair, who had 21 points in 34 games before a six-week absence. He returned for the playoffs and made an immediate impact with a goal in the Storm's first semifinal win.
"That was a huge boost to our locker room and our special teams," Noreen said. "He's just everything that we are."
For the conference finals, the Storm will get back Gavin Brindley, who missed the last five games of the regular season and the opening round of the playoffs.
Brindley had good reason for his absence, though.
The 17-year-old was playing for Team USA in the International Ice Hockey Federation Under-18 World Championship in Landshut, Germany. Sweden beat USA 6-4 in the gold medal game.
"Unbelievable experience for him. He showed really well and represented us well," Noreen said.
Emotions are sure to run high when the puck drops for game one Friday night at 7:05 p.m. It'll be physical, it'll be rowdy, it might get chippy.
"But we know what the most important thing is and that's getting through this series," Noreen said. "The discipline factor is so important this time of year. You want to find that edge, but you can't go over that edge."
That's a nod to power plays. The team with the most through the course of the game often comes out on top.
A simple message: stay out of the penalty box.
"You get a power play this time of year," Noreen said, "those are the best chances to score."
Western Conference finals schedule
No. 1 Tri-City Storm vs. No. 2 Sioux City Musketeers
Friday, May 6: Sioux City at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, May 7: Sioux City at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.
Tuesday, May 10: Tri-City at Sioux Cit, 7:05 p.m.
Wednesday, May 11*: Tri-City at Sioux City, if necessary
Thursday, May 12*: Sioux City at Tri-City, if necessary