KEARNEY — The Tri-City Storm posted a two-game weekend sweep of the Omaha Lancers in a 4-1 win Saturday night at the Viaero Center. Cole O’Hara, Tanner Adams, Ilya Nikolaev, and Lleyton Roed netted goals for the Storm in the victory. Arsenii Sergeev recorded his team-record-tying 26th win of the regular season in net for Tri-City.
Cole O’Hara scored his 22nd goal of the season at 8:22 of the 1st period to give Tri-City a one-goal lead in the game. The goal was assisted by Gavin Brindley and was netted on the powerplay. Brindley’s assist was his 22nd of the year. Omaha outshot Tri-City 14-11 in the 1st period, but the Storm carried a 1-0 lead into the 2nd period.
Omaha’s Evan Werner scored his 12th goal of the season less than three minutes into Saturday’s 2nd period to bring the score to a 1-1 tie. The Storm answered back with three consecutive goals to take a commanding 4-1 lead in the contest. The first Storm goal of the 2nd period was scored by Tanner Adams. Adams’ goal was netted at 12:47 of the period and was his 12th of the season. Josh Eernisse notched his sixth assist of the year on the scoring play. Ilya Nikolaev scored his 20th goal of the year 17 seconds later to put Tri-City in front by two goals. Jeremy Wilmer recorded his league-leading 55th assist of the season on the play. The Storm added to its lead just over three minutes later with Lleyton Roed’s 18th goal of the year. Gavin Brindley recorded his second assist of the game, and 23rd assist of the season on the scoring play. Tri-City outshot Omaha 15-8 in the 2nd period and the team carried a three-goal lead into Saturday’s 3rd period.
Each team was held off of the scoreboard in the 3rd period and the game ended with the Storm winning by a final score of 4-1. Shots on goal were 8-8 in the 3rd period, and Tri-City outshot Omaha by a 34-30 margin in the contest. Arsenii Sergeev became the 3rd goaltender in organization history to record 26 victories in a single season in the 4-1 win. Sergeev stopped 29 of the Lancers’ 30 shots on goal to improve to 26-6-1-0 on the season. He joined former Storm goaltenders Peter Mannino and Ian Keserich as the only two players in organization history to notch 26 wins in goal in a single season. Kevin Pasche dropped the game in goal for Omaha after making 30 saves on the Storm’s 34 shots on net. Tri-City improved to 39-10-2-0 on the season in the win. Attendance for the game was 2,783.
Tri-City hits the ice again on Friday, April 1st, in a home game against the Sioux Falls Stampede.