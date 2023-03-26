The Hastings boys soccer team went into Saturday's game against Blair still searching for their first victory. After losing a lead against Norris in the season opener, the Tigers lost the game in a shootout.
When HHS fell behind 2-0 early against Blair, the Tigers knew they had to change their attitude or they would let another winnable game slip through their hands.
"We realized we just can't lose another game (like the opener). We were the better team and we were sloppy in defense at the start, and we just had to pick it up; that's what we did," said HHS senior Jacob Strand.
Hastings tightened up its defense and became more aggressive on offense. Oh, and it helped getting five goals scored from Strand. The Tigers put all those things together and came away with a runaway 9-3 victory to notch their first win of the season.
"It's nice to win our first game. It means a lot to get the win at home, especially putting nine goals on the board," Strand said.
"I told the guys, 'It's your time. Go out there and execute and finish those chances you create. And at the end of the day, good things are going to happen for you,' " said HHS head coach Chris Pedroza. "Overall, the team had a good effort and we were able to play a lot of the players on the bench, too. I told them at the end of the game, enjoy the moment."
Blair scored two quick goals within the first 10 minutes of the game. But Hastings flipped the switch after that, pouring on four goals of their own in a span of 11 minutes. Strand had two of those goals, including one that more so resembled a bank shot on a billiards table when it went off the hip of the Bears' goalkeeper and into the back of the net.
Nolan Cardona and Victor Perez netted the other two goals during the Tigers' scoring barrage.
"We had a couple breakdowns defensively within the first 10 minutes," Pedroza said. "But I give the kids credit for turning the game around; for tying it up and then, obviously, scoring more after that. I like the way they're working hard and the way they were still hungry, even being down 2-0."
Blair added one more goal in the 32nd minute to take the game into halftime with the Tigers holding a 4-3 advantage. But the final 40 minutes was all Hastings, as it outscored the Bears 5-0 in the half.
Aaron Guzman got the second half scoring started for Hastings, and then Strand recorded the hat trick in the following minute, punching in a rebound off of a shot from Gio Hernandez.
Hastings scored three more goals near the end of the game — Strand's fourth and fifth of the game and the second of the match for Perez.
"I told (Strand) you have to do what you can to get to goal, and that was basically the message for the entire team...We look to possess it quite a bit in the attacking third, and when you're in there, you just want to look for the goal. Be selfish and get to goal, strike on goal, and just be direct," the HHS coach said.
Strand scored both goals of the game against Norris, giving him a total of seven through three games this season. After Saturday's match, he was talking with teammates about how many scores he'd need to break Hastings' single season record; it was determined that if he averages two goals a game the rest of the year, the record will be his.
"It's definitely motivation; you always want to get a record," Strand said with a smile.
Hastings will be back on the pitch Tuesday, in its first road game of the year, taking on Kearney Catholic.
"The players see when you work together and you work for each other good things can happen," Pedroza said. "Hopefully we can carry on. We have another tough match Tuesday, and hopefully we can get there and do the same thing we did (Saturday).
Girls game: Blair 6, Hastings 4
At halftime, Hastings girls soccer coach Melissa Trausch made a change in between the goalpost. Jessalyn Fonseca Quintero took over as keeper for the Tigers and held Blair to just two goals in the second half — one of which was the unfortunate result of a crowded and chaotic scrum in the goal box.
HHS kept pace with the Bears in the second half, with each team scoring twice. Unfortunately for the Tigers, the hole was already too deep to climb out of, after Blair scored four goals en route to a 6-4 win.
"We made a goalkeeper change at half. Hayden (Steppuhn) did a great job in the first half; she's a freshman and did great. But we made the switch to Jessalyn, who played goalkeeper for us last year, and the experience she brought really just helped us be more confident back there," Trausch said.
Hastings fell behind 3-0 before punching through its first goal of the game in the 21st minute. Tracey Cerrato Ramirez scored the Tigers' first goal.
After Blair tacked on another score, Mia Pedroza cut the Bears' lead in half to send HHS into the halftime break trailing 4-2.
Hastings trailed 6-2 before Lilly Siegmund found the back of the net twice for the Tigers. She pulled HHS within three at 6-3 in the 59th minute, and then in the 73rd minute she dialed in a long shot attempt that cut the lead to 6-4.
"Lilly really stepped up. She's a foreign exchange student from Germany and had two of our goals," the HHS coach said.
Hastings had been outscored 12-1 in the previous two games of the season, so there were positive aspects to look at from Saturday's game. After a busy week consisting of a trio of games, against tough competition, Trausch believes her girls are starting to understand their roles a little more, something she hopes continues as the season progresses.
"This week has been a really good learning experience for us. We've had so many new players figuring out who goes where, and I think we're finally starting to get it figured out," Trausch said. "It's going to be great to bring that into next week...Hopefully we can bring everything we've learned into those games."