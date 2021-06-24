Beating Souris Valley on Wednesday helped the Hastings Sodbusters snap a seven-game losing streak. In the win, Hastings scored 10 runs which is the most it has scored in 14 games. Unfortunately for the ‘Busters, that offensive output seemed to vanish in Thursday’s loss to the Sabre Dogs.
Hastings stranded 14 baserunners in the game and left the bases loaded in three innings. Sodbusters’ head coach Chandler Wagoner said his team knows it can’t expect to win a game after leaving that many men on base. Souris Valley won Thursday’s game 7-4 at Duncan Field.
“If you look at the scoreboard, they had seven runs on 10 hits, and that shouldn’t happen, but we had 13 hits and four runs. Obviously, that doesn’t really add up,” Wagoner said. “It’s frustrating.”
The Sabre Dogs (18-7), the top team in the Lewis Division, got after Hastings starter Will Horton in the second inning, tagging the lefty for five runs. Even after a hard-luck double gave the Sodbusters (7-18) two outs in the ensuing frame, they still put the pressure on Souris Valley starter Trevor Ernt, loading the bases with two outs. But threat ended with a ground ball to first.
Hastings had the bases loaded again in the sixth and seventh innings, but a strikeout looking and a popup to first base. In all, the Sodbusters left seven runners in scoring position.
“I just want to see a little more competitiveness in big situations...We haven’t done a good job of that so far,” Wagoner said.
The highlight for the Hastings offense came in the seventh inning when they scored three runs, cutting the Sabre Dogs’ lead to 7-4. Tyler Monroe had the big hit of the day for Hastings, scoring Cole Dawson and Jack Hammond with a two-run triple. Monroe then scored in the next at bat on a single by Carson Cahoy.
Trailing by three in the bottom of the ninth, Hastings led off the inning with back-to-back singles. But three straight popups to infielders ended any chance of a rally.
Perhaps the Sodbusters’ brightest aspect of the game came from the bullpen. Hastings native Jake Schroeder and Edwardo Vasquez combined to throw 4 1/3 innings of shutout baseball, after the Sabre Dogs scored seven in the first three innings.
Each had to get out of trouble during their outings, but they kept Souris Valley — which has scored the most runs in the Expedition League — scoreless for the final six innings, keeping Hastings in the game.
“They found themselves in trouble, too, and behind in the count a little bit, but they were able to work out of it,” the coach said. “Hopefully we stop putting ourselves in positions like that to begin with. We’re just wanting guys to come out of the pin and isn’t afraid to get hit around and just pounds the zone. Hopefully somebody steps up and takes that role for us.”
The Sodbusters will now embark on a six game road trip, starting in Sioux Falls, S.D., where they’ll play a three game set with the Sunfish. Sioux Falls is 10-14 on the season and ranks in the bottom fourth of the league — alongside Hastings — in most offensive categories. The ‘Busters will then play three more games in Fremont against the Moo.
Regardless, Wagoner is not worried about who his team is playing; he said the squad needs to figure out how to fix itself first.
“At this point in the season I’m not really worried who we’re playing. If we throw strikes and compete at the plate we’ll be fine; it doesn’t really matter about the opponent,” he said. “We’ve proved that — we’ve beaten Western Nebraska, we’ve beaten Fremont, we took one from (Souris Valley). We can play with the best of them; it just depends on the day. We need to be more consistent.”
SVS...........................052 000 000 — 7 10 0
HAS..........................001 000 300 — 4 13 0
W — Trevor Ernt. L — Will Horton. S — Daniel Charron.
2B — S, Beau Brewer, Dalton Bowling.
3B — H, Tyler Monroe.