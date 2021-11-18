Nebraska outside hitter Lexi Sun has been named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District 7 Second Team, it was announced Thursday.
A native of Encinitas, Calif., Sun earns her third straight Academic All-District award, as she was previously a first-team honoree last season and a second-team pick in 2019. Sun graduated with her bachelor's degree in communication studies in December 2020, and in returning for her fifth year of eligibility in 2021, has pursued a master's degree in integrated media communications. She carried a 3.51 undergraduate grade-point average and has a 3.67 GPA in her graduate program.
Sun was a third-team Academic All-American last season. For her career, she is a two-time AVCA All-American, a three-time AVCA All-Region pick and has twice received All-Big Ten recognition. Sun is also a two-time Academic All-Big Ten selection.
The Nebraska volleyball program has placed a student-athlete on the CoSIDA Academic All-District Team seven consecutive years.