UTICA — An 11-minute field goal drought doomed Superior in the Southern Nebraska Conference final Saturday night.
The Milford Eagles (14-7), fresh off an upset of top-seeded Sutton in Thursday's semifinals, held the Wildcats from scoring through a chunk of the second half en route to a 48-37 victory in Utica.
"All the credit to Milford," said Superior head coach Jake Nannen. "They had a great defensive game plan. We felt like we got off some great shots in the second half. It just wasn't in the cards for us tonight and that's OK."
Milford's ball screening led to some easy buckets early before Superior (17-4) adjusted to it. Although it helped the Eagles to a 21-17 halftime lead.
"I thought we played the ball screen extremely well. We knew that coming in they shoot a lot of 3s, so we were anticipating some long rebounds," Nannen said. "When you shoot a lot of 3s like that, you never know where the rebounds are going to go. We feel like they took advantage of a lot of those opportunities and that was the difference."
Milford finished 8-for-15 from beyond the arc. Kaitlin Kontor contributed with three treys and accounted for the game-high 23 points. Kontor had 11 points alone in the fourth quarter — all from the free throw line.
Superior trailed by as many as 13 points. The Wildcats cut the deficit to eight at one point in the second half, but couldn't inch any closer.
"With the continuous ball screens that they run we knew that we had to turn up the pressure a bit or the clock was going to chew away, so I thought we did a good job of turning on the pressure there late," said Nannon. "We forced some turnovers and we hit some shots at the end."
Shayla Meyer scored 17 points for the Wildcats. She was 3-for-5 inside the paint. Late in the game, Meyer hit a pair from downtown.
"We appreciate all that Shayla does for us. She is such a threat around our offensive game and it almost takes a full team's defensive effort to stop her," Nannen said. "All the credit to her. She works extremely hard and all season she has been battling double and triple team. For her to grind and to put up those numbers that she does is phenomenal."
Superior made the final after surviving Fairbury in overtime on Thursday. But the Wildcats, ranked ninth in Class C-2, couldn't survive the scoring dry spell they experienced for much of the second half.
Milford..................15 6 12 15 — 48
Superior.................11 6 3 17 — 37
Superior (37)
Shayla Meyer 17, Sadie Cornell 8, Ella Gardner 5, Laci Kirchhoff 4, Teegan Duncan 3
Milford (48)
Kaitlin Kontor 23, Ayla Roth 13, Taylor Roth 5, Tanya Miller 3, Izzy Yeackley 3, Camille Stauffer 1