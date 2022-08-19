SUPERIOR — Jakin Neal threw for four touchdowns and 160 yards and Alma rolled through Superior on opening night during a Week Zero Class D-1 matchup Friday at Brodstone Field.
The Cardinals (1-0) dominated both sides of the ball and Superior was bitten by crucial first-game mistakes as well as injuries in the 52-20 loss.
Neal was one incompletion from perfect — 8-for-9 — and threw for 160 yards as the junior split time with freshman Tucker Biskup.
Biskup made an impact on both sides of the ball as he punched in a score from the goal line, hurled a 17-yarder through the air and snatched a Superior pass for an interception.
The Wildcats (0-1) never quite found a rhythm offensively largely due to running out four quarterbacks because of cramping and other nicks and bruises.
Senior Jacob Meyer was the most durable and consistent for Superior in its disappointing home opener on many fronts.
Meyer led a pair of scoring drives — one in the second, the other in the third — that helped the ‘Cats climb back into the game, if only for a short period of time.
The senior, who is listed as a split end on the roster, stepped in behind senior Aiden Humphries and aired out two long scores to his receiving corps.
Meyer found Kyler Boyles for Superior’s first score as the game approached halftime. The 29-yard bomb woke up the home crowd after Alma posted the first 18 points.
On the Wildcats’ first drive of the second half, Meyer pitched to Aaron Allgood on a screen pass and the receiver burst 43 yards to the house. Boyles toted in the conversion.
But the early cushion Alma built on the back of a strong running game led by Ryan Kermmoade, and the arms of two dual-threat quarterbacks held up.
The senior running back caught the Cardinals’ first touchdown for 26 yards in the opening quarter. He ran in their third from six yards out after a Superior turnover on the first play of a second-quarter drive beginning at their own 8-yard line.
The Wildcats struggled with consistency on all fronts. They were plagued by nearly 80 yards in penalties, some more costly than others.
A momentous drive midway through the third stalled after an unsportsmanlike conduct erased a 21-yard run by Boyles that would have had Superior knocking on the end zone.
Making matters worse on the same drive, a flag for holding on fourth down that set up Alma’s penultimate score — a 20-yard strike from Neal to Carter Brandyberry with 8.5 seconds left in the third.
Superior’s final score came in garbage time, with Boyles crossing the plane five seconds from the game’s conclusion.
Alek Molzahn summed things up for Alma, catching an 8-yarder from Neal and boosting his total receiving yardage to just under 100.
Molzahn’s first of five receptions was a 45-yarder that he took to the house on Alma’s first play of the second half. That was after Peyton Herrick picked off a Superior pass preceded by a stumbling self-sack by Meyer.
Herrick also reeled in a toe-tapping touchdown in the second quarter as one of four receptions on the night.
Of other odd plays, the Wildcats had one go their way on their only first-half scoring drive. A mistime on pre-snap play action put Cristian Avalos in line with Meyer in the shotgun. The fumble was scooped up by Avalos, primarily the team’s kicker, and he shoveled it to James Love for 18 yards.
Two plays later Superior was on the board.
Superior plays at Lawrence-Nelson next week.
Alma (1-0)..............6 18 22 6 — 52
Superior (0-1).............0 6 8 6 — 20
A — Jakin Neal 26 pass Ryan Kermmoade (pass failed)
A — Tucker Biskup 17 pass Peyton Herrick (run failed)
A — Kermmoade 6 run (pass failed)
S — Jacob Meyer 29 pass Kyler Boyles (kick failed)
A — Alek Molzahn 3 run (run failed)
A — Neal 45 pass Molzahn (Neal pass)
S — Meyer 43 pass Aaron Allgood (Boyles run)
A — Biskup 1 run (Biskup run)
A — Neal 20 pass Carter Brandyberry (pass failed)
A — Neal 8 pass Molzahn (run failed)
S — Boyles 5 run (run failed)
Rushing leaders — Alma, Kermmoade 16-56; Biskup 4-41; Molzahn 5-42. Superior, Boyles 18-117; James Love 18-67.
Passing — Alma, Neal 8-9-0 160; Biskup 4-6-0 73. Superior, Aiden Humphries 2-4-1 18; Meyer 3-4-1 74
Total offense — A 407; S 301.