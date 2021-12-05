HARVARD — The Superior wrestling team placed first at the Harvard invite, scoring 101 points. Doniphan-Trumbull was sixth with 67 1/2 points, Kenesaw placed seventh with 64 1/2 points, and Wilcox-Hildreth was ninth with 45 points. South Central (41 points) placed 12th, Sutton (34 1/2) was 13th, St. Cecilia (34) was 14th, and Harvard totaled 22 points for 16th.
For Superior, which has teamed up with Deshler for the wrestling season, Aaron Allgood finished in first place at 145 pounds. He went 4-0 and totaled two pins. Brett Miller (113) and Hayden Neeman both took second place, while Holden MacDonald (106), Ty Woerner (220), and Payton Christiancy (285) all finished third.
Doniphan-Trumbull’s Jordy Baland took first place in the 285-pound weight class after going 4-0, recording pins in two of them. Donovan Long finished second in 285, and Dakota Gibson (126) and Tycen Breckner (170) both placed third.
Nick Kuehn was first in the 132-pound weight class for Kenesaw. He won all four of his matches, three by pin an one by major decision. Maddox Wagoner was third at 120 pounds.
Graiden Ritner, of Wilcox-Hildreth, finished in first place at 120 pounds, going 5-0 on the day. He tallied four pins and then won the championship match with a 4-0 decision. Mason Johnson took third place for the Falcons in the 195-pound weight class.
South Central’s Rowan Jarosik finished in second place at 120-pounds, with his only loss coming in a 4-0 decision in the finals. Ethan Devlin (182) also finished the day in second.
Adrian Hernandez had Sutton’s best placing, finishing third in the 152-pound weight class after he went 4-1. He ended the day with three pins.
Thomas Thomas, of St. Cecilia, took home a silver medal on Saturday. He placed second in the 195-pound bracket and was 4-1 on the day, with all four wins coming via pin.
Harvard’s Lathaem Schumm and Eric Villlbaso both placed fourth to lead Harvard. Schumm went 2-2 and Villalbaso was 2-3.