SUPERIOR — Superior head coach Paul Heusinkvelt knows the challenges ahead of his team in 2023.
Having lost some key seniors from last year’s team, the Wildcats turn the page in hopes of a better season after a 1-7 campaign in 2022.
The Wildcats played a week 0 game at Alma on Aug. 18. Their first game didn’t go as planned as Alma routed the Cardinals 74-6.
Superior brings back five starters from last year’s team. Kyler Boyles will lead the Wildcats this season in the backfield. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound sophomore ran for 61 yards on 14 carries in the Wildcats loss to Alma. Boyles rushed for 151 yards on 24 carries with two touchdowns last year.
“We are looking to rebuild this year. We graduated a lot of seniors but we have a few of our players coming back this year that played significantly due to illness and injuries,” Heusinkvelt said.
Heisinkvelt believes that the off-field success with workouts in the weight room will yield a better season.
“Our determination in the weight room and summer workouts will be what leads us to success,” he said.
2023 shedule
Aug. — 18, at Alma 6-74; 25, vs. Lawrence-Nelson; Sept. — 1, at BDS; 8, at Kenesaw; 22, at Sandy Creek; 29, vs. Heartland; Oct. — 6, at McCool Junction; 12, vs. Sutton
