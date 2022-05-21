OMAHA — The Superior boys and girls track and field teams knew that this could be a special year in Omaha. The two teams qualified more athletes for the state meet at Omaha Burke than any year in recent memory, and those athletes did not disappoint.
The Wildcats brought home a third-place finish in the girls competition and a top 10 finish in the boys, placing eighth.
Superior had many great individual efforts, but the team success was at the forefront of everyone's minds.
"We have a great group of guys and girls up here," said Superior senior Dane Miller. "I was very happy with leaving the legacy of qualifying the most kids for state for our team in a long time. We just work well together and our coaches are great, and it's always nice to leave with some hardware."
"It's so fun to bring a lot of people here and have a lot of people share that experience," said Ella Gardner, who shined in her second trip to state.
"I came last year and I thought it was super cool, and just having more people here this year has just made the experience so much better."
Gardner highlighted the girls third-place result in the team standings, as she racked up 36 of the Wildcats' 49 points. She won gold in the long jump and the triple jump — setting a personal record — and also took home silver in the 100- and 200-meter dash events.
Last year, Gardner was runner-up in both jumping events and placed fifth in the 200. She said the experience was extremely beneficial, as she was much more prepared and far less nervous this time around. Even with that added confidence, she was still pleasantly surprised with her silver medals in the sprints.
"I was not expecting to place this high at all; this is a surprise for me," she said post-race." Especially in the 200, coming in fourth for prelims and then second in finals, that's incredible for me.
"My weekend has been incredible... That's as good as a weekend gets for me."
Gardner tied her personal best and then broke it Saturday in the Class C girls long jump finals to clinch her second gold medal of the meet. She won long jump during Friday’s morning session.
The junior set her previous triple jump PR at last year’s state meet.
On Saturday, Gardner led the whole way after she reached 36 feet, 3/4 inches on her opening jump of the third flight.
That mark boosted her into the finals as the top seed.
Her first jump in the finals tied last year’s silver medal mark of 37-2 3/4.
Gardner’s second try drew a reaction from the crowd and cheers from herself and her coaches. She set her new best mark at 37-3 1/4 for the easy victory, by 10 3/4 inches over second place Kali Jurgensmeier of Bishop Neumann.
“I’ve been stuck on that PR all year,” Gardner said. “So to get it state when I needed to was incredible.”
She carried the momentum from winning gold in the long jump with her leap of 18-0 3/4.
“It definitely helped getting long jump out of the way,” she said. “You just kind of shrug it off your shoulders and restart and go again tomorrow.
“It’s super incredible that I got both.”
After placing third in the discus on Friday, Shayla Meyer finished in seventh in the shot put on Saturday. Sadie Rempel's tie for third place in the pole vault on Friday accounted for the Wildcats' remaining three points.
Saturday also saw Miller bring home a pair of medals in the hurdle events, where he finished third in both the 110 hurdles and the 300 hurdles.
"There were some great racers," he said. "(In the 300), the first couple hurdles you're running into the wind and the wind can mess with you a little bit, but for the most part everyone ran their race very well.
"The 110s, I knew I had to come out strong. There are a bunch of guys that are very good racers there. I came out a little slow, but (hurdles) 3-through-8 I really picked it up and ran a PR. I was really happy with my performance, but you always wish you could have run a little better. I'm happy with how it ended, though."
Superior senior Seth Schnakenberg also brought home a bronze medal, finishing third in the discus.
"It felt pretty good; I was kind of waiting for the big throw to come but it never did. That's okay though. I had a goal coming in and I'm happy with how I competed," Schnakenberg said.
Schnakenberg didn't make it to Omaha last year, so he was very pleased with ending his senior season with a medal from the state meet. He also accomplished his goal of finishing in the top three. He's excited with the idea of continuing his track career at the next level, but he's very thankful for his time at Superior.
"It's been a lot of hard work," he said. "Coach Andy Meyer, I'm really lucky to have him. It's been fun."