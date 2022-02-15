SUTTON — Thayer Central coach Erin Saathoff didn’t need to think about why her team’s season ended Tuesday night.
“It’s pretty tough to win games when you don’t score in one quarter,” Saathoff said.
The nine-minute portion of the Titans’ Class C-2, Subdistrict 6 game that the team didn’t score against Superior cost them a chance at extending the season.
On the contrary, with their 41-31 win, the Wildcats advanced to Thursday’s final to play seventh-ranked Sutton at 7 p.m.
Superior (20-4) got 12 points apiece from Shayla Meyer and Teegan Duncan, and nine from Ella Gardner to pull away late.
“We had struggles making baskets in the second half of our season,” Saathoff said. “We had to make baskets and we had to rebound. We did a decent job of that in the first half — that’s what kept us in the game — but the second half we gave them too many second chances and didn’t score in the third quarter.
“That slump in the third quarter is kind of what lost us the game.”
Thayer Central chewed at the 16-point deficit it created with its 12 missed shots through the third with a too-little-too-late fourth quarter effort.
But the Wildcats only let the lead slip to single digits twice in the final quarter. Both times were via Cassie Hergott, who trimmed the lead to nine with a 3-pointer with 2:45 left and her final field goal with under 30 seconds.
Hergott led the comeback charge after a quiet three quarters. The Titans needed more of her after Natalie Tietjen went nearly silent following her eight points in the opening frame.
After making four of her first five shots, Tietjen missed eight in a row and nine of her last 10.
Her only make after the first frame was a 3-pointer in the fourth that capped a 10-5 run to reduce the margin to 11 with four minutes left.
Superior allowed virtually nothing inside after the first quarter.
“When they went zone, we’ve struggled with that all year,” Saathoff said. “We don’t have a lot of shooters on the outside.”
Superior got most of its offense on outside shots, including four 3-pointers from Duncan, who nailed two in the third quarter.
“She shot fantastically tonight,” said Superior coach Jake Nannen. “With her it’s a confidence thing. When she’s on and make the first couple, it’s going to be tough to stop her.
“She shot the ball great along with the rest of our team tonight. That really helped us kind of open up their zone a bit.”
Sadie Cornell added a pair of 3-pointers as part of her eight points.
The Wildcats earned a rematch with the host Fillies, who got by Fillmore Central in the other semifinal with relative ease.
“Sutton’s a great team,” said Nannen, whose team lost to Sutton 53-47 in both teams’ season opener. “We’re looking forward to competing against them; they’ve got a great bunch of girls, a great coach.”
The Wildcats currently sit 12th in power points and are not a shoo-in for a district final spot like the Fillies, who are sixth.
A win would do Superior good.
Said Nannen: “We’re coming ready for a dog fight and coming ready to win.”
TC (16-7)...................9 5 0 17 — 31
SUP (20-4)................12 5 13 9 — 41
Thayer Central (31)
Natalie Tietjen 5-15 2-2 13, Jayme Huhman 1-5 0-0 2, Allison Richardson 1-4 1-2 4, Ava Wiedel 0-6 0-0 0, Cassie Hergott 3-7 4-4 12, Josey Welch 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 10-38 7-8 31.
Superior (41)
Laci Kirchhoff 0-2 0-0 0, Sadie Cornell 2-10 2-2 8, Teegan Duncan 4-7 0-0 12, Ella Gardner 1-4 7-11 9, Shayla Meyer 5-12 2-2 12, Neah McMeen 0-1 0-0 0, Halle Bargen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 12-38 11-15 41.
Three-point goals: TC 4-20 (Tietjen 1-7, Richardson 1-2, Wiedel 0-4, Hergott 2-6, Welch 0-1); Sup 6-20 (Kirchhoff 0-1, Cornell 2-8, Duncan 4-7, Gardner 0-1, Meyer 0-2, McMeen 0-1). Turnovers: TC 10; Sup 8.