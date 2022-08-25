SUPERIOR — Already having kicked off its eight-man football season in a Week Zero game prior to the publishing of the Tribune’s Fall Sports section, Superior is hopeful the injuries it suffered in a 52-20 loss to Alma don’t linger.
A long season awaits. And with already dwindling numbers, a punch to the gut of the roster in the first game of the season wasn’t ideal.
The Wildcats ran out four quarterbacks in the opener because of cramps and other ailments. They lost to a better Alma team, which landed some deep passes and played stout defense. Superior also tied its own hands with 80 yards in penalties.
The move down to eight-man was a must specifically for the football team, which has 13 seniors, two juniors, three sophomores and six freshmen. The school’s overall boys enrollment exceeds the threshold for Class D-1, so the Wildcats are ineligible for the playoffs as they have opted down.
“Everybody is on-board with it and it has been really good for us,” said coach and athletic director Paul Heusinkvelt.
Heusinkvelt previously coached the eight-man game at Overton, Medicine Valley, and Harvard.
“I’m going back to my old plays and teaching the kids that. Most of the plays we added in 11-man are pretty much the same with a few less players,” said Heusinkvelt.
Superior graduated a talented group of seniors from last season but the majority of the team back has had some playing experience.
Quarterback Aiden Humphries started the team’s first game and left injured as did Tyler Everhart after he suffered an ankle injury early. Running back James Love also exited late.
Those three are big pieces to Superior’s puzzle. Senior Jacob Meyer was required to step in and lead the offense, but even he was a bit shaken up.
Meyer was the team’s top receiver last season, but we’ll see where his role takes him this year
“I think we are going to be a team that people are going to look at and try to stop us running the ball,” Heusinkvelt said before the season. “Hopefully we can run the ball and not worry about passing. If I can keep the ball on the ground then that is what I’m going to do.”
Superior finished 4-5 last season and has a challenging schedule ahead yet this fall beginning with rival Lawrence-Nelson Aug. 26.
“We have multiple state qualifiers on our schedule,” Heusinkvelt said. “There are some opportunities for some wins. I think we have a good team coming in. I’m not throwing any predictions out, but I think that we can compete really well with a lot of those teams. Our schedule has a lot more close games (geographically), but we will be facing a lot of great teams.”
Aug. 19 Alma; Aug. 26 at Lawrence-Nelson; Sept. 2 BDS; Sept. 9 at Kenesaw; Sept. 23 Sandy Creek; Sept. 30 at Heartland; Oct. 7 McCool Junction; Oct. 13 at Sutton