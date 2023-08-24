SUPERIOR — Superior opened the 2022 season with five straight wins and improved to 7-1 early on, but sputtered to a 15-13 finish in Jessica Diehl’s first season at the helm.
The Wildcats, who were state qualifiers five consecutive times from 2017-2021, are now seeking a return trip after missing out last fall.
Superior returns four starters — its top four attackers — from last season, but will need to find a viable replacement at setter.
“We are looking to be competitive within our program with multiple people vying for different positions,” Diehl said. “Girls are embracing it and I am excited to see them compete against other teams.”
Teegan Duncan led the team in kills last season with 254. Madison Heusinkvelt added 185 and Halle Bargen 160. Lily Edwards tallied 71 kills.
Diehl said junior Faith Butler is one option at setter, along with sophomore Ariana Heusinkvelt. Mia Gardner is a possible libero, while freshman Reagan Meyers is competing for a six-rotation spot in the lineup.
Sadie Cornell, who is returning from injury, will fit in the back row.
Aug. — 24, at Thayer Central; 29, at Fillmore Central; 31, Lawrence-Nelson; Sept. — 2, at Beatrice invite; 5, at Kenesaw triangular; 7, at BDS; 9, Sandy Creek invite; 12, Sutton; 16, at Alma triangular; 19, at Centura; 21, Fairbury; 23, Adams Central invite; 26-28, St. Cecilia invite; Oct. — 5, Heartland; 10, at Sandy Creek; 16-17, Southern Nebraska Conference tournament