Superior's Teegan Duncan hits against Heartland's Jaelyn Brown (3) and Grace Reiger during the St. Cecilia Invite Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at Chapman Gymnasium in Hastings.

 Laura Beahm/Tribune

SUPERIOR — Superior opened the 2022 season with five straight wins and improved to 7-1 early on, but sputtered to a 15-13 finish in Jessica Diehl’s first season at the helm.

The Wildcats, who were state qualifiers five consecutive times from 2017-2021, are now seeking a return trip after missing out last fall.

