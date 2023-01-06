SUPERIOR — Superior put the clamps on Natalie Tietjen Friday night and poured in seven 3-pointers to down Thayer Central 54-39 in a Southern Nebraska Conference contest.
The Wildcats virtually shaped their entire game plan around the Titans' leading scorer and its success resulted in a ninth victory in 11 games this season and a frustrated Tietjen.
"Definitely a major piece of our game plan," said Superior coach Jake Nannen. "We know that they had some role players that could get it done as well, but we really felt confident we could contain Tietjen.
"With a player that good, you're never going to eliminate her."
Though Ella Gardner, who was tasked with defending Tietjen, sure did her best to for 32 minutes.
Tietjen, who averages 19 points on the season, got off only two shot attempts in the first half and didn't record what was her only made field goal until 4:30 remained in the game. Five of her eight points came via the charity stripe.
"Ella Gardner did a great job taking that matchup as a true warrior," Nannen said. "She also had the girls behind her that had her back, so she could be really aggressive on the ball."
Thayer Central head coach Erin Kowalski had a long postgame chat with Tietjen outside of the locker room following the game.
The coach said it was far from the first time an opponent had keyed in on her talented junior guard, but it was the first time the Titans collectively failed to execute in her stead.
"(Tietjen) expects a lot of herself, and the team expects a lot of her," said Kowalski. "She's always somebody we look up to as a leader and it's something we have to work on as a team to make sure she isn't the only one who has pressure on her. We've got to find ways to move the ball around offensively so that everyone has more pressure on them."
In that regard, the Titans (8-2) missed opportunities.
"They kind of sat back on some of our plays and we weren't taking advantage of that. We weren't seeing what was open," Kowalski said. "We just have to adjust what the defense is giving us and we didn't, honestly, see all the opening tonight. That was kind of a setback for us."
Allison Richardson was the lone Titan in double figures with 11 points. She was 5-of-10 from the floor. Josey Welch had seven points, while Ava Wiedel tallied four and Lindsay Johnson a pair of free throws.
Tietjen's only field goal came from beyond the arc and started an 8-0 Thayer Central run that cut the Superior lead to 13 with under two minutes to play.
That was the Titans' first field goal following an 11-minute drought in the second half, during which the Wildcats (9-2) built their lead to as many as 21 points.
Superior had three scorers in double figures led by 14 apiece from Gardner and Halle Bargen. Laci Kirchhoff added 11 points and flushed three 3-pointers.
Bargen experienced a stretch of five consecutive made shots between the second and third quarters, where the Wildcats outscored Thayer Central 33-13.
"If we continue to be unselfish, share the ball, and not care who gets those points, I think we can be really good moving forward," Nannen said.
Superior survived stretches of turnovers — they had seven in eight possessions in the first quarter — by limiting the Titans in transition.
"Settling in defensively, especially in that second quarter, was big for us," Nannen said. "I know that with how we want to play defensively, and getting up and down the floor, that we will turn the ball over at times.
"And it's a fun rivalry game. I expected there to be some big-game jitters. But settling in and seeing a few shots go through the rim really loosened us up a little bit."
T. Central (8-2)…………..10 10 3 16 — 39
Superior (9-2)…………….10 19 14 11 — 54
Thayer Central (39)
Natalie Tietjen 1-8 5-6 8, Josey Welch 3-9 1-2 7, Allison Richardson 5-10 1-1 11, Piper Havel 3-7 1-5 7, Ava Wiedel 2-6 0-11 4, Jadyn Bowman 0-1 0-1 0, Lindsay Johnson 0-3 2-2 2. Totals: 14-44 10-18 39.
Superior (54)
Laci Kirchhoff 4-7 0-0 11, Sadie Cornell 3-7 0-0 7, Halle Bargen 5-7 4-10 14, Faith Butler 1-4 0-0 3, Ella Gardner 4-12 5-6 14, Ariana Heusinkvelt 2-2 0-0 5, Madison Heusinkvelt 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 19-39 9-16 54.
Three-point goals—TC 1-12 (Tietjen 1-6, Welch 0-4, Wiedel 0-2); S 7-13 (Kirchhoff 3-4, Cornell 1-2, Gardner 1-5, Butler 1-1, A. Heusinkvelt 1-1). Rebounds—TC 27-12 (Welch 7); S 30-9 (Bargen 10). Turnovers—TC 24; S 22.
Boys: Thayer Central 66, Superior 44
Sam Souerdyke score 17 of his game-high 21 points in the first half for Thayer Central as the Titans posted a season-high 66 points. Will Heitmann and Grant Wiedel joined him in double figures with 13 and 12 points, respectively.
Superior (1-9) started and finished strong, but turned the ball 29 times. The Wildcats scored 15 points in the first quarter and kept the Titans within reach before the visitors rattled off 11 unanswered to begin the second frame.
Thayer Central (5-4) also hit six of its seven 3-pointers in the first 16 minutes to pull comfortable ahead, 38-21, by halftime. Heitmann drained three treys early on.
Ashton Grassmann led the Wildcats with 13 points and Tanner Theis added 10.
T. Central (5-4)...............23 15 16 12 — 66
Superior (1-9)....................15 6 7 16 — 44
Thayer Central (66)
Grant Wiedel 12, Brady Degenhardt 2, Will Heitmann 13, Lukas Kroll 8, Sam Souerdyke 21, Laken Wiedel 2, David Johnson 6, Duncan Wiedel 2
Superior (44)
Colten Butler 7, Tanner Theis 10, Ashton Grassmann 13, Rosco Baumbach 5, Dane Clark 6, Jacob Meyer 3