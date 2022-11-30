Trent Siebecker can only hope momentum lasts as long as nine months or so.
The Superior coach watched his team rattle off four of its six wins last season in a row in the final week before falling short in a subdistrict final.
“We’re looking to build off of that momentum we created toward the end of the last season,” said Siebecker, who begins his second season with the Wildcats.
Winning more ballgames certainly looks like a possibility with the experience the Wildcats have back. And they have six players at 6 feet or taller.
“I feel like we will be very competitive this year and we will look a lot different as we bring back more experience this year than last year with the addition of some underclassmen that will hopefully develop quickly and add depth,” Siebecker said.
Leading the charge for the Wildcats is Ashton Grassman, who averaged 6.8 points and 5.4 rebounds last season.
Jacob Meyer averaged 7.3 points and 3.0 rebounds, while Tanner Theis chipped in 5.2 points and 3.2 rebounds along with 1.8 steals.
Roscoe Baumbach, Theo Mathis, and Luke Jameson each won letters last year. Freshmen expected to contribute are Colten Butler, Dayne Clark and Mason Korb.
“We should be a much deeper team than in years past,” Siebecker said.
