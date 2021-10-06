LINCOLN — Superior claimed one of three qualifying spots at the Class C state golf meet with its performance Tuesday at Lincoln’s Hidden Valley Golf Course.
Not bad for a program that is up and running for the first time in 13 years.
The last time Superior had a golfer qualify for a state girls golf meet was in 2007, when Samantha Nielsen earned a bronze medal and shot 163 across the two day tournament.
“I couldn’t be prouder of the girls and how they came together,” said head coach Kirk Utecht. “We knew going in that if we just played to our ability we had a good chance to make state and we did.”
The Wildcats finished in third place with a composite score of 417, led by freshman Rayne Biltoft’s 96. Biltoft’s score also placed her seventh in the top 10 golfers.
“She is our only freshman and has played really well all year,” Utecht said.
But the coach is most excited for senior Emma Henderson, who switched to golf after spending three years on the Wildcats’ volleyball team.
Henderson, who shot 100, finished in eighth place.
“Emma is our only senior and has been our No. 1 all year,” Utecht said. “Just really excited for Emma because she chose golf over volleyball. That was a really tough decision for her but she made goals early this year and pushed herself to make state.”
Superior was also represented by Haley Blackstone (108), Neah McMeen (113), and Nadia McMeen (136).
Utecht said all five golfers struggled with the front nine at Hidden Valley on Tuesday, but bounced back across the final nine holes.
“We improved by 21 shots from front to back,” Utecht said.
Lincoln Lutheran and Lincoln Christian claimed the other qualifying spots, totaling 385 and 405, respectively. LC’s Olivia Lovegrove won individual gold by carding a 78 while Lutheran’s Rachael Volin took silver with an 86.
Individual results
1, Olivia Lovegrove, LC, 78; 2, Rachael Volin, LL, 86; 3, Maya Kuszak, LC, 87; 4, Elizabeth Mestl, H, 87; 5, Trinity Lappe, LL, 92; 6, Mallory Schmidt, LL, 95; 7, Rayne Biltoft, Sup, 96; Emma Henderson, Sup, 100; 9, Jamisyn Kirkpatrick, Aub, 104; 10, Vanesssa Jimenez, JCC, 107
Team results (top 3 to state)
1, Lincoln Lutheran 385; 2, Lincoln Christian 405; 3, Superior 417; 4, Auburn 448; 5, Tri County 490; 6, Central City; 7, Heartland NTS