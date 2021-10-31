SUPERIOR — In 2017, the Superior volleyball team qualified for only its second-ever trip to the state tournament. Since then, the Wildcats have become a frequent competitor at the tourney, to the point where qualifying to go to Lincoln was almost an expectation for this year’s Wildcats.
They were very business-like in their approach on Sunday, cruising to a two-set lead before having to rally in the third. But Superior did all it needed to do in order to punch its ticket to Lincoln and advance to a fifth-straight state tourney after beating Burwell 25-13, 25-16, 25-23 in the Class C-2, District 3 final on Saturday.
“All the work we’ve put into this whole year, it just feels good to get to this point. The girls really wanted it,” said first-year head coach Randall Loch. “This last week, our goal was just to get to state, and they came out (Saturday) and played like they wanted it. I could not be more proud of them.”
“I’m just really grateful,” said Superior standout Shayla Meyer. “We’ve been there the past five years and we had a lot of pressure to go back. We took care of business (Saturday), and it felt good.”
Earlier in the week, Superior took a 2-0 set lead over Sutton in the subdistrict finals only to see the Fillies rally to take the next three sets and the win. After going up 2-0 on Burwell, the Wildcats fell behind 14-8 in the third, and there were murmurs within the crowd recalling that woeful night.
But Superior rallied to win 10 of the next 14 points to tie the set at 18-apiece. Two more ties later set the score at 21-all before the Wildcats took the lead on a Longhorn error and then pulled ahead 24-21 behind two kills from Shayla Meyer.
Brooklynn Grabast put the finishing touches on the match, recording the kill that gave Superior the win and clinched the state tourney berth.
“It took togetherness,” Loch said. “That’s one thing we talked about this season was playing together. Teams are going to want to beat us when we get down to state, but if we stay together we’re going to be a tough team to beat.”
“When we get in those little ruts, we’re all just playing as individuals on the court,” Meyer said. “We had to find a way to bring it in. That has been hard for us at times, but it was nice to finally pull it together.”
Meyer came out on fire in the first set. She tallied seven kills, two ace serves, a block and an assist in the opening frame. Her effort propelled the Wildcats, who won 15 of the final 20 points in the set.
“We wanted to make a statement of what Superior volleyball is; we wanted to show them that we’re the real deal and we’re ready to play,” Loch said.
Caitlyn Barry said the home fans were a big boost to the early success.
“We’re very lucky to have a loud environment,” she said. “It sets us up for Pinnacle Bank Arena next week and hopefully Devaney. It just gets us going.”
Meyer finished the night with a match-high 18 kills. Burwell started focusing more on the future Division I player — Meyer is a verbal commit to the University of Mississippi — and got more touches on her attacks, but that only allowed the other Wildcat hitters to take advantage of those situations.
Teegan Duncan and Caitlyn Barry both tallied seven kills on the night while Grabast added five. The versatility Superior has when all of its hitters are on point makes it a team opponents in Lincoln will have a hard time playing.
“Everyone’s going to pin on Shayla, but with the other girls stepping up...that just really helps make us a really dangerous team,” the Superior coach said.
Superior will be the No. 4 seed in Lincoln, and it will square off with sixth-seeded Amherst, which has a record of 24-6. That match will be Thursday at 7 p.m.
Ticket punched! 🎟 @SHSPawPower clinches its fifth straight trip to the state tournament with a 25-13, 25-16, 25-23 win over Burwell in the C-3 district final! pic.twitter.com/TMRrvxOBmu— TriblandSports (@TriblandSports) October 30, 2021
Meyer was an eighth grader when she watched her older sister lead the Wildcats to the program’s only state championship in 2017. Going into her final state tourney, she’s just focusing on doing what’s needed to help her team go as far as it can.
“I just want to play with no regrets,” she said. “I don’t want to leave thinking I could have played better.”
Burwell (22-8).......13 16 23
Superior (23-8).....25 25 25
Burwell (kills-aces-blocks)
Cora Gideon 6-2-0, Nikia Williams 5-0-2, Shayley Hunt 3-0-0, Kierra Ostrom 0-0-0, Jenna Schott 6-0-0, Zakia Dawe 1-0-0, Kaitlyn Hughes 0-1-0. Totals: 21-3-3.
Assists — Ostrom 19.
Superior (kills-aces-blocks)
Teegan Duncan 7-0-0, Caitlyn Barry 5-0-2, Brooklynn Grabast 5-0-0-, Ella Gardner 1-0-1, Shayla Meyer 18-2-2, Madison Heusinkvelt 3-0-0, Atlee Kobza 0-0-0, Sadie Rempel 0-2-0. Totals: 41-4-4.
Assists — Gardner 33, Meyer 1, Kobza 3, Rempel 1.