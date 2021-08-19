SUPERIOR — The Superior Wildcats went to four straight state tournaments, won the 2017 Class C-2 state title, and racked up over 100 victories under head coach Kelsea Blevins before she was relieved of her duties late last fall.
The Wildcats have since hired coach Randall Loch, who has primarily coached club volleyball and spent time with the University of Nebraska at Omaha program and Adams State University in Alamosa, Colo.
Loch spent one year a student assistant for the Mavericks before he moved back to Alamosa to finish school and assume an assistant coaching role.
Loch will also teach physical education for Superior Public Schools.
The new Wildcats coach inherits a roster with few upperclassmen and a number of young but experienced players.
Perhaps most experienced is Shayla Meyer, who tallied 475 kills last season, averaging 6.5 per set with a .345 hitting percentage. Meyer served 48 aces, recorded 58 blocks, and 305 digs.
Cailyn Barry had 107 kills in 2020 and was the only other Wildcat to eclipse triple digits in the category.
Setter Ella Gardner is back after she was responsible for 297 assists. Atlee Kobza picked up 277 digs in 2020, which were second to only Meyer. Sadie Rempel tied for second on the team with her 26 aces a year ago.
A number of other Wildcats are expected to contribute in larger capacities, as well. The team went 19-7 in Blevins’ final year, which ended in the state quarterfinals.
2021 schedule
Aug. 26 GICC; Aug. 31 at Fillmore Central; Sept. 2 Lawrence-Nelson; Sept. 7 at Doniphan-Trumbull, Kenesaw; Sept. 9 at BDS; Sept. 14 Sutton; Sept. 18 Alma, Blue Hill; Sept. 21 Fairbury; Oct. 5 at Minden; Oct. 7 Heartland; Oct. 12 at Sandy Creek; Oct. 14 at Thayer Central