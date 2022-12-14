Ella Gardner desired a painless college recruiting process and she got it.
The senior at Superior High School made her college decision in 2 1/2 weeks after a recruitment that lasted only a couple of months.
On Monday, Gardner announced on social media her commitment to compete in track and field at North Dakota State University in Fargo, North Dakota.
The decision came 19 days after she trekked 540 miles north the day before Thanksgiving to see the campus.
“A pretty quick process,” Gardner said with a laugh.
She’ll sign her letter of intent in Superior next Tuesday.
NDSU checked all of the boxes for Gardner, including offering her intended major in psychology.
“I really like the coach up there. And it’s a little bit farther from home, which I like. I don’t know if I would have liked to stay super close to home. I like that it’s a little bit of a ways away,” Gardner said.
After reconsideration of the 8 1/2-hour driving time, Gardner corrected herself.
“It’s a long ways. And it’s cold and windy, but it’ll be OK.”
The facilities were enough to get her to pledge to be a Bison. Division I track and field didn’t sound too bad, either.
NDSU just completed a $5 million renovation on its outdoor track and field facility, the Terrence Dahl and Donna Beres Track Complex.
“The outdoor track is brand, brand new,” Gardner said. “The indoor track is next on the list to get done also. That’ll get redone sometime when I get up there. It’s all super nice.”
Gardner, the 2022 Tribland girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year, earned a shot to compete at a higher level with a junior spring that established her as one of the best all-class athletes in the state. Her standout season certainly put her on a few more college radars.
Gardner scored 36 of Superior’s 49 team points in the Class C state meet after winning golds in both the long and triple jumps and silvers in the 100- and 200-meter dashes.
She set a Class C state record in the long jump at districts, reaching 19-feet, 6 3/4-inches.
Gardner, who plans to only jump in college, said she’s looking forward to specializing in one sport after years of a three-sport rotation of volleyball, basketball then track and field.
And she’ll get personalized coaching with only a handful of other jumpers at NDSU.
“They don’t have a whole bunch of jumpers, which I think is nice,” she said. “It’ll be nice to work with a smaller group.”
Gardner is in the midst of her final season of basketball — Superior won its first five games — before her focus shifts entirely to track and field.
While aspirational but not necessarily concrete goal-oriented, Gardner said she simply hopes to improve in her final prep season whether that means more gold medals inside Burke Stadium or not.
“I want to get back to state, do well at state,” she said. “I guess I’m hoping for a 20-foot mark in long jump but I’m not going to put that pressure on myself.”