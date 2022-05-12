SUPERIOR — Dane Miller does enough to hold off his male counterparts on the track. But there’s one female he’s reluctant to race against.
That’d be Superior teammate Ella Gardner, who excelled to four first-place finishes at the Class C, District 7 meet hosted by the Wildcats on Thursday.
Gardner scored just under half of Superior’s points on the girls side to help the ‘Cats to a runner-up finish and qualify for next week’s state meet in all of her events.
The junior scored 40 points with wins in the 100, 200, long jump and triple jump.
“She’s a stud,” said Miller, who won two individual events and one relay for the third-place Superior boys. “I don’t always want to run against her that’s for sure. One of these times I feel like she might get me.”
She’d probably out-jump him in the field, too.
Her leap of 36 feet, 7 1/4 inches in the triple jump wasn’t her best, but it was more than enough to win the district over Sandy Creek’s Jenna Heinz (36-0 3/4).
Gardner’s long jump — 19 feet, 6 inches — shattered a Class C state record set in 2009 by 4 1/2 inches.
“The long jump was great,” said Gardner, who also ran a personal best (12.67) in the 100. “I’ve been working really hard for that one.”
She said she’ll try for 20 feet in the event at Omaha Burke next weekend.
Miller will try to better his eighth-place finish in the 110-meter hurdles and make the final in the 300 this go around at state after winning both events on his home track Thursday.
The senior, bound to play football for South Dakota State in the fall, ran times of 15.00 and 40.93.
He said a late-season change in his technique on the low hurdles should help him with efficiency for a faster time. The new form involves leading with his left leg instead of his right, which he already does in the high hurdles.
“I think I can do something special in the hurdles, especially,” Miller said. “I only went left lead leg over the first one today in the 300s. Went right over everything else and still ran a good time, but I need to get that down. I know I can.”
Miller’s final highlight of the day came in anchoring his 400 relay team to a first-place finish in 45.02 seconds. He celebrated that victory more emphatically than the hurdles.
“Those other three guys had my back,” he said.
Superior also got a state qualifying bid from Seth Schnakenberg in the throws. He flip-flopped with Sutton’s Nathan Baldwin, winning the shot put (53-0) while finishing second in discus (169-1).
Baldwin, the defending state champion in both, tossed 170-4 to win discus and 52-1 in shot put.
Other Wildcats state-bound are champions Gavin Ekstein (400, 51.83) and pole vaulter Sadie Rempel (10-6).
Joining Miller on the 400 relay are Matt Colgrove, Aiden Humphries and Ekstein. Also, Shayla Meyer won the discus (146-4) and claimed second in shot put (37-7). Laci Kirchhoff reached the qualifying standard of 4-11 in the high jump, as well.
Sutton’s Kate Griess won the 300 hurdles and qualified alongside teammate Alivia Huxoll in the 100 hurdles. Huxoll also won the high jump, clearing 4-11.
Thayer Central’s Grant Wiedel swept the short sprints, winning the 100 in 11.54 and 200 in 23.38 seconds. Triston Wells was second in pole vault (11-9). Madelynn Wells garnered silver in the 300 hurdles (48.73).
Micah Biltoft led Sandy Creek’s boys with his 6-11 clearance over the bar in high jump, which was a school record. Rowan Jarosik won the 3,200 in 10:47.92.
Leah Hatch and Jenna Heinz paced the Sandy Creek girls.
Hatch anchored the winning 400 relay team (51.93) and finished second in the 100 (13.07) and long jump (17-3 3/4) while Heinz, who was the third leg of that relay, took silver in the 400 (1:02.83) and triple jump.
Doniphan-Trumbull’s Myles Sadd qualified in high jump, reaching 6-5.
Fillmore Central’s Angie Schademann was runner-up in pole vault (10-0).
Please note: not all additional qualifiers were available prior to press time.
Boys team scores
1, Wilber-Clatonia 121; 2, St. Cecilia 102; 3, Superior 82; 4, Thayer Central 59; 5, Tri County 42; 6, Sandy Creek 39; 7, Doniphan-Trumbull 26; 8, Southern 23; 9, Sutton 20; 10, Fillmore Central 13
Boys individual results
100 — 1, Grant Wiedel, TC, 11.54; 2, Jenson Anderson, STC, 11.55; 3, JJ Schaefer, STC, 11.94; 4, Carter Skleba, W-C, 12.04; 5, Matt Colgrove, Sup, 12.07; 6, Aiden Humphries, Sup, 12.25
200 — 1, Grant Wiedel, TC, 23.38; 2, Grant Lewandowski, TriC, 23.40; 3, Jediah Manka, D-T, 23.94; 4, Gavin Vlcan, W-C, 24.34; 5, Lucas Kimbrough, FC, 24.81; 6, Jacob Meyer, Sup, 24.88
400 — 1, Gavin Ekstein, Sup, 51.83; Manny Consbruck, STC, 52.12; 3, Houston Broz, W-C, 52.47; 4, Ashton Pulliam, W-C, 55.89; 5, Cole Baumert, Sut, 56.24; 6, Connor Bradley, Sou, 56.71
800 — 1, Kale Maguire, Sou, 2:03.88; 2, Garrett Parr, STC, 2:04.63; 3, Jonathon Zoubek, W-C, 2:04.63; 4, Colter Sinn, TC, 2:10.35; 5, Simon Kuol, Sou, 2:12.18; 6, Ashtin Clark, FC, 2:14.69
1,600 — 1, Kale Maguire, Sou, 4:44.68; 2, Carter Siems, TriC, 4:47.66; 3, Rowan Jarosik, SC, 4:51.87; 4, Robbie Hrnchir, STC, 4:55.48; 5, Cooper Schelkopf, FC, 5:02.156, Colter Sinn, TC, 5:02.15
3,200 — 1, Rowan Jarosik, SC, 10:47.92; 2, Robbie Hrnchir, STC, 11:02.97; 3, Carter Holtmeier, TriC, 11:17.35; 4, Hunter Mazzulla, Sup, 11:40.85; 5, Logan Herndon, W-C, 12:05.56; 6, Adam Lukert, TC, 12:11.32
110 hurdles — 1, Dane Miller, Sup, 15.00; 2, Quinn Palmer, W-C, 16.57; 3, Cash Keslar, W-C, 16.94; 4, Jordan Mariska, TC, 17.30; 5, Tegon Hergott, TC, 18.14; 6, Zach Brenfoerder, SC, 18.64
300 hurdles — 1, Dane Miller, Sup, 40.93; 2, Houston Broz, W-C, 41.55; 3, Ben Holsing, TriC, 42.29; 4, Cash Kelsar, W-C, 44.49; 5, Quinn Palmer, W-C, 44.55; 6, Jordan Mariska, TC, 46.39
400 relay — 1, Superior 45.02; 2, St. Cecilia 45.19; 3, Doniphan-Trumbull 46.42; 4, Wilber-Clatonia 46.99; 5, Tri County 47.71; 6, Sandy Creek 47.88
1,600 relay — 1, Wlber-Clatonia 3:32.34; 2, Tri County 3:32.42; 3 St. Cecilia 3:36.14; 4, Superior 3:36.89; 5, Thayer Central 3:42.64; 6, Fillmore Central 3:47.19
3,200 relay — St. Cecilia 8:28.05; 2, Wilber-Clatonia 8:34.56; 3, Fillmore Central 8:46.48; 4, Thayer Central 9:21.23; 5, Doniphan-Trumbull 10:12.69; 6, Tri County 10:28.56
Discus — 1, Nathan Baldwin, Sut, 170-4; 2, Seth Schnakenberg, Sup, 169-1; 3, Thomas Thomas, STC, 150-6; 4, Payton Christiancy, Sup, 144-7; 5, Brevin Damrow, TriC, 143-6; 6, Jorge Vazquez, W-C, 141-6
Shot put — 1, Seth Schnakenberg, Sup, 53-0; 2, Nathan Baldwin, Sut, 52-1; 3, Connor Pell, STC, 47-9; 4, Josh Shaw, SC, 46-10 1/2; 5, Thomas Thomas, STC, 46-9 3/4; 6, Adam Kotas, W-C, 46-1 1/2
Pole vault — 1, Ashton Pulliam, W-C, 13-0; 2, Triston Wells, TC, 11-9; 3, Clayton Morris, Sup, 11-3; 4, Treyton Waldmeier, TC, 11-3; 5, Bradley Neff, TC, 10-9; 6, Tayden Gronemeyer, TriC, 10-9
High jump — 1, Micah Biltoft, SC, 6-10; 2, Myles Sadd, D-T, 6-5; 3, Sean Heaton, SC, 6-3; 4, Mason Combs, W-C, 6-1; 4, Brayden Schropp, STC, 6-1; 6, Jenson Anderson, STC, 5-11
Long jump — 1, Brayden Schropp, STC, 21-0; 2, Mason Combs, W-C, 20-8 3/4; 3, Carter Skleba, W-C, 20-6 3/4; 4, Myles Sadd, D-T, 20-5; 5, Grant Wiedel, TC, 20-3 3/4; 6, Drake Lally, SC, 19-3 1/2
Triple jump — 1, Mason Combs, W-C, 41-10 1/2; 2, Carson Kudlacek, STC, 41-7; 3, Carter Skleba, W-C, 41-3 3/4; 4, Lachlan Pickering, TC, 39-33 1/2; 5, Jacob Meyer, Sup, 39-2 3/4; 6, Lucas Kimbrough, FC, 39-0
Girls team scores
1, St. Cecilia 147; 2, Superior 98 1/2; 3, Sutton 70; 4, Sandy Creek 56; 5, Doniphan-Trumbull 44 1/2; 6, Thayer Central 41; 7, Tri County 26; 8, Fillmore Central 24; 9, Wilber-Clatonia 20
Girls individual results
100 — 1, Ella Gardner, Sup, 12.67; 2, Leah Hatch, SC, 13.07; 3, Julia Odermatt, FC, 13.56; 4, Jayme Huhman, TC, 13.63; 5, Grace Ganatra, STC, 13.68; 6, Sadie Rempel, Sup, 13.69
200 — 1, Ella Gardner, Sup, 26.55; 2, Hannah Dunning, D-T, 28.02; 3, Grace Ganatra, STC, 28.35; 4, Julia Odermatt, FC. 28.66; 5, Morgan Watson, W-C, 28.73; 6, Jayme Huhman, TC, 29.36
400 — 1, Jill Parr, STC, 1:01.51; 2, Jenna Heinz, SC, 1:02.83; 3, Chloe Bergen, Sut, 1:05.12; 4, Ella Clark, TriC, 1:05.24; 5, Reyna Hafer, FC, 1:05.40; 6, Lindsey Parr, STC, 1:06.38
800 — 1, Alayna Vargas, STC, 2:29.49; 2, Jill Parr, STC, 2:30.16; 3, Reagan Robinson, Sut, 2:31.38; 4, Lindsey Parr, STC, 2:33.59; 5, Kaleah Olson, D-T, 2:40.34; 6, Jera Schuerman, W-C, 2:41.79
1,600 — 1, Alayna Vargas, STC, 5:39.27; 2, Chloe Rossow, STC, 5:43.79; 3, Izzy Kvols, STC, 6:05.40; 4, Hallie Verhage, FC, 6:12.44; 5, Avery Robb, D-T, 6:13.92; 6, Faith Butler, Sup, 6:17.79
3,200 — 1, Alayna Vargas, STC, 12:35.61; 2, Izzy Kvols, STC, 13:32.20; 3, Sydney Escritt, TC, 13:38.85; 4, Avery Robb, D-T, 14:11.43; 5, Emily Greenquist, STC, 14:37.09; 6, Taylor Koch, TriC, 15:01.26
100 hurdles — Alivia Huxoll, Sut, 16.36; 2, Kate Griess, Sut, 16.96; 3, Madelynn Wells, TC, 17.15; 4, Josey Welch, TC, 17.79; 5, Sophie Fitch, D-T, 17.91; 6, Logan Rainforth, D-T, 17.99
300 hurdles — 1, Kate Griess, Sut, 47.69; 2, Madelynn Wells, TC, 48.73; 3, Erin Sheehy, STC, 50.23; 4, Tatum Krikac, STC, 5111; 5, Sophie Fitch, D-T, 52.18; 6, Josey Welch, TC, 53.22
400 relay — 1, Sandy Creek 51.93; 2, Superior 53.34; 3, Doniphan-Trumbull 53.89; 4, Sutton 54.11; 5, Thayer Central 55.25; 6, Tri County 55.73
1,600 relay — 1, St. Cecilia 4:15.94; 2, Sutton 4:18.11; 3, Doniphan-Trumbull 4:21.45; 4, Thayer Central 4:23.50; 5, Sandy Creek 4:24.61; 6, Tri County 4:25.85
3,200 relay — 1, St. Cecilia 10:01.64; 2, Sutton 10:24.03; 3, Tri County 10:55.42; 4, Doniphan-Trumbull 10:57.04; 5, Wilber-Clatonia 11:11.84; 6, Thayer Central 11:15.60
Discus — 1, Shayla Meyer, Sup, 146-4; 2, Aspen Oliver, W-C, 117-9; 3, Atlee Kobza, Sup, 116-7; 4, Shaye Butler, STC, 114-5; 5, Jera Schuerman, W-C, 113-4; 6, Abigail Musalek, STC, 113-0
Shot put — 1, Shaye Butler, STC, 39-11 1/2; 2, Shayla Meyer, Sup, 37-7; 3, Tayelor Butler, STC, 37-1 1/2; 4, Ryann Sabatka, STC, 36-2; 5, Aspen Oliver, W-C, 35-4 1/2; 6, Emily Ehlers, W-C, 34-4
Pole vault — 1, Sadie Rempel, Sup, 10-6; 2, Angie Schademann, FC, 10-0; 3, McKenzie Bohlen, SC, 9-0; 4, Faith Butler, Sup, 8-0; 5, Cambria Kunc, TC, 7-0; 6, Avery Robb, D-T, 6-6; 6, Kati Engelhardt, Sup, 6-6
High jump — 1, Alivia Huxoll, Sut, 4-11; 2, Megan Vrooman, STC, 4-11; 2, Laci Kirchhoff, Sup, 4-11; 4, Ella Clark, TriC, 4-7; 5, Madison Vogel, W-C, 4-7; 6, Cassidy Thavenet, TriC, 4-5
Long jump — 1, Ella Gardner, Sup, 19-6 3/4; 2, Leah Hatch, SC, 17-3 3/4; 3, Hannah Dunning, D-T, 16-11; 4, Catrina Washburn. TriC, 15-6 3/4; 5, Sadie Cornell, Sup, 15-3 1/2; 6, Kendyl Brummond, D-T, 15-1 1/2
Triple jump — 1, Ella Gardner, Sup, 336-7 1/4; 2, Jenna Heinz, SC, 36-0 3/4; 3, Caitlin Rempe, SC, 33-9 1/4; 4, Catrina Washburn. TriC, 32-1; 5, Natalie Tietjen, TC, 31-10 3/4; 6, Laci Kirchhoff, Sup, 31-1