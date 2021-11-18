SUPERIOR — Three things, in no particular order of importance, have helped enhance Shayla Meyer’s volleyball career.
They are: finding her own voice, sand volleyball and floor defense.
Each item has contributed to Meyer’s overall ability — both mental and physical.
That’s not to say her family, especially her older siblings, haven’t played a crucial role in her development into a Division I player, but that only gets you so far.
Certain things Meyer has had to generate herself in order to continue her growth without the umbrella of her sisters, specifically, Kalynn, the 2017 Tribland Player of the Year.
The pair played two seasons together (2018 and ‘19) before Kaylnn advanced her career to the University of Nebraska, and Shayla was left to construct her own path and sprout her own wings and legacy.
That’s when Shayla found her voice, if not more of herself.
“I really had to step up once Kalynn was gone,” she said. “The team needed someone to look up to, so I filled in that role.”
What Kalynn was for Shayla — and so many others — Shayla tried to pass on in her two seasons as the only “Meyer” on the Superior volleyball team.
“Just having somebody on the court with them who could help build them up,” said Shayla. “Not just a coach on the sideline, but someone on the court to lead them and take charge.”
That said, as big of a role as Shayla played on Superior’s team, she still needed a buffer.
“I can’t always do it by myself,” she said.
Although, in many games, including her 36-kill performance in the first round of the 2021 state tournament, Shayla did do a lot by herself.
Her 6.0 kills per set and 497 total led Tribland.
That figure is one of the many reasons Meyer was selected as the 2021 Tribland Player of the Year.
But the court mitigator for Shayla this season was her setter, Ella Gardner. Nearly two-thirds of Gardner’s 719 assists this season were terminated by Meyer.
“She’d say ‘Shayla! Hey! Pick it up,’ “ said Meyer. “She would pick me up a little bit.”
Just as much as her teammates could lift her 6-foot, 1-inch frame back up, Meyer could cause those on the other side of the net to shrink.
All it took was one swing of her right arm. Or a block with hands high above the tape. Or a dig in the back row to keep the play alive.
Defense is an element that has solidified her all-around game.
Meyer’s future college coach, Kayla Banwarth, admitted that’s a reason Ole Miss signed her.
But it hasn’t always been something Meyer took seriously.
“Definitely not,” she said with a laugh. “I didn’t start learning how to play defense until after my sophomore year.”
Meyer played all six rotations for her entire high school career, compiling 1,224 digs in 350 sets.
She admitted being a libero “would be so much fun.” But she’s far too valuable up front for that to ever be a reality.
Playing back row, though, has become something she’s grown to love. It brings out a different side of her.
“It’s very gritty,” she said. “You kind of have to have the mentality of nothing is hitting my floor, and being ready to go for everything.”
Surprisingly or not, for someone who has 1,711 career kills, Meyer preferred making a major defensive play over a momentous kill.
“But sometimes kills are fun, too,” she said with a laugh.
Nonetheless, upgrading her defense has increased her stock as a player.
What’s helped boost her defense the most?
Sand volleyball.
“That’s just helped with technique,” she said. “Getting used to diving, reaching, working on my range on defense and that carried over to the court, too.”
Sand volleyball is arguably more challenging in some ways, Meyer said.
It tests the athletes in different capacities. Of course, there are independent rules, too.
“It’s just a lot of work,” Meyer said. “You’ve just really got to be able to do it all playing sand.”
Ole Miss does not offer sand volleyball; few collegiate programs do (Nebraska is one of them.)
There are 334 Division I volleyball programs. Only 64 offer beach, too.
Meyer said she’s bummed sand volleyball won’t be very present in her future, but looks forward to growing in every way she can on the court when she arrives in Oxford, Mississippi, next fall.
She’ll miss Wildcat country and the memories she created, especially at the four state tournaments Superior went to. She’ll regret not winning a state championship, but knows better things are ahead in her new home.
“We played our best volleyball,” Meyer said of the 2021 state tournament. “It was a good way to end my career.”