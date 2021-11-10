SUPERIOR — There was a vocal battle between student sections.
The chants echoed through Superior's gymnasium, at times overshadowing the volleyball match that was being played.
"Not a Husker," the visiting group screamed, in hopes of rattling Superior standout Shayla Meyer. They only wish it did.
"She's a Rebel," the home students shouted back in defense of their star.
Meyer made her commitment to be a Rebel serious Tuesday morning.
The senior put pen to paper alongside parents Peggy and Andy and signed her letter of intent to play Division I volleyball at the University of Mississippi.
That Meyer isn't a Husker is now fact, but it's no diss.
She chose Ole Miss, a program with Nebraska volleyball ties in a town the size of Hastings far away from her hometown. Those are all things she wanted.
Plus, Meyer has a longstanding relationship with Ole Miss coach Kayla Banwarth, who played and coached at Nebraska under John Cook.
When Meyer was in eighth grade and attending a Husker volleyball camp, she became concussed.
Banwarth was the one who helped her off the court.
The two have maintained contact since then. The Rebels' coach, whose tenure began in December 2019, reached out to Meyer last September, three months after her recruitment officially opened.
That Banwarth, a familiar face and voice, was leading the Ole Miss program was a selling point.
"Relationships and locations were really important," in the recruiting process, Meyer said.
"Just the fact that we already had connections with her and my parents already trust her was a big deal."
This season marks Banwarth's second in Oxford. Meyer said one point of attraction is the prospect of helping raise a program that went 1-19 in the coach's first year.
So far in 2021, the Rebels are 17-6.
"I really like the program Kayla's building down there," said Meyer. "I'm excited to be a part of something like that."
Meyer's goal at Ole Miss is to play all six rotations. Her focus on defense the last few seasons has her in contention to do that.
"A big part of (Banwarth's) recruitment of me was the fact that I can pass," Meyer said. "She really liked my ability to pass, so I think if and when I play, hopefully it will be back row, too."
Turns out the Ole Miss mascot — rebel — is a perfect fit for Meyer, who will be the first athlete in her family to not attend the University of Nebraska.
"It's not an expectation to go (to Nebraska)," Meyer said. "It's just where my family chose to be and where they ended up going. It just wasn't it for me.
"I actually wanted to get out of Nebraska and this option was a really good decision for me."
Meyer's visits to Oxford, Miss., confirmed that.
"My favorite thing about it is it's such a small town," Meyer said. "There's about 26,000 people and that's what I really like about it, the small community. Big cities aren't my thing and so it will be nice to have a smaller town to be around for the next four years.
"I just love Mississippi. It's beautiful there, especially during the fall."
Meyer's prep volleyball career ended over the weekend in the Class C-2 state tournament. Meyer helped lead the Wildcats to the state tournament in all four of her seasons, finishing in fourth-place three times (2018, 2019, 2021).
Meyer, who holds the state record in C-2 for kills in a single match (45), officially terminated 36 in Superior's first-round win over Amherst. A previous report in the Tribune had her down for 39 kills.
Nonetheless, it was one final special moment for the 6-foot-1 senior.
Wednesday's signing ceremony, shared with her family, teammates and coaches, was memorable, too.
"Finally things are happening," said Meyer, who concluded her career with 1,711 kills. "It's on paper and it's official. Big steps."
The next step, outside of the basketball and track seasons, will be taken toward her new home for the next four years.
It's a 13-hour road rip between Oxford and Superior.