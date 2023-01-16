SUPERIOR — Superior saved its best for last Monday night.
Prompted by its head girls basketball coach, the Wildcat faithful roared with the game hanging in the balance.
An emotional Jake Nannen swung his arms up and down, asking for noise from his sideline perch. And boy, did he get it.
With the clock showing 0.3 seconds, St. Cecilia's Abbey Musalek lined up the front end of a 1-and-1 chance.
She needed her first to fall to, at worst, push the game into overtime. Her second would have given the Class D-1 No. 6 Hawkettes their seventh straight win.
The first try was long.
The buzzer rang, once and for all, and Superior claimed what is thought to be its first win over St. Cecilia in girls basketball in more than two decades.
"When a good team like St. C comes to town, it's critical that the whole town is engaged and wants to win as bad as the team does," said Nannen, whose team prevailed 36-35.
"When everyone is wild and engaged and happy for our girls, we think it does make a big difference in the game. Our goal tonight was to get a sea of red, and their energy seemed to give us a little extra oomph at the end."
The crowd noise may well have affected Musalek as much as the waiting time before she was even awarded the foul shot.
In a true bang-bang instance, whistles blew from all three officials on the floor seemingly just as the buzzer fired off.
The official residing under the basket signaled a foul call as Musalek had corralled multiple second chance rebounds in plenty of traffic.
The stripe on the near side ran in to initially overrule his partner and argue time had expired prior to the foul.
They brought the third crew member into the huddle to finalize their decision. Then, the crew chief pulled both Nannen and St. Cecilia coach Greg Berndt in for an explanation.
Two referees had ruled a foul was called before time fully expired, and thus the consensus by majority was to award Musalek a chance at the line with 0.3 seconds on the board.
"Pretty chaotic, wasn't it?" said Berndt, whose team dropped to 13-3 on the year.
"Both teams had chances to win it, so you can't say that (we didn't). They missed a couple of free throws and then had a turnover. We couldn't seem to hold onto the ball, either.
"We had a couple of decent looks going towards the rim with Tatum (Krikac) and Ryann (Sabatka), and even Abbey crashing the boards to get an opportunity there at the end, but the ball wouldn't go in the bucket."
That St. Cecilia would have a chance to tie or take the lead in the end seemed farfetched early on and even more so late, especially with crucial turnovers in the final few minutes. The Hawkettes had 20 for the game.
STC's eight first-half turnovers helped Superior (13-2) build an 11-point lead midway through the second quarter.
The Hawkettes closed the gap to five by halftime thanks to a pair of 3-pointers off the bench by Addie Demuth.
St. Cecilia (13-3) got within one point of the Wildcats four separate times in the fourth quarter, but never held a lead after 2-0 in the opening minute of the game.
Contested layups by Sadie Cornell and Halle Bargen — Superior's only points in the fourth quarter — were enough to hold off the Hawkettes.
The Wildcats missed three front ends of 1-and-1s, which kept them from breathing easier in the end.
Cornell finished 7-of-8 at the line — her only miss coming with 34.7 seconds left. She led Superior with 15 points, tying St. Cecilia's Ryann Sabatka for the game-high.
Sabatka had 11 of her team's 20 points after halftime. She hit a 3-pointer to kick off the fourth that made it 32-31, then a lay in on a strong drive with 1:50 left.
Superior's win ended a streak of at least 13 consecutive losses to St. Cecilia. The NSAA archives date back to 2003-04. Word at the school following the game was that the Wildcats last won in 2001.
"This means a lot for our program," Nannen said. "For a lot of years, St. Cecilia and Superior have been rivals... You're always going to get a great game from them."
St. Cecilia (13-3).............3 12 13 7 — 35
Superior (13-2)...............12 8 12 4 — 36
St. Cecilia (35)
Lindsey Parr 1-1 0-1 3, Avery Kissinger 1-6 0-0 3, Abbey Musalek 0-1 1-3 1, Tatum Krikac 0-2 2-4 2, Ryann Sabatka 6-15 2-2 15, Emery Vargas 1-3 2-2 5, Addie Demuth 2-4 0-0 6, Nathie Krikac 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 11-32 7-12 35.
Superior (36)
Laci Kirchhoff 0-3 0-1 0, Sadie Cornell 4-13 7-8 15, Halle Bargen 3-10 3-3 9, Faith Butler 0-1 0-1 0, Ella Gardner 4-12 1-2 10, Madison Heusinkvelt 1-3 0-0 2. Totals: 12-42 11-15 36.
Three-point goals—STC 6-15 (Parr 1-1, Kissinger 1-5, Sabatka 1-2, Vargas 1-3, Demuth 2-4); Sup 1-12 (Kirchhoff 0-2, Cornell 0-6, Bargen 0-1, Gardner 1-3). Rebounds—STC 30-5 (Sabatka 12-3); Sup 24-7 (Gardner 8-2). Turnovers—STC 20; Sup 10.
Boys: St. Cecilia 53, Superior 18
Hayden Demuth scored 17 points and Jensen Anderson joined him in double figures with 10 points to lead the Bluehawks (8-7) past the Wildcats.
St. Cecilia has now won back-to-back games for the first time since piecing together a four-game win streak following an 0-3 start to the year.
The Bluehawks held Superior (1-13) to one point in the first quarter and scoreless in the third. The Wildcats had only two field goals in the game's first 24 minutes.
Ashton Grassmann had two of Superior's four field goals in the fourth quarter and finished with six points. Colten Butler knocked down a 3-pointer in the final frame and led his team with seven points. Dayne Clark and Tate Streit were responsible for the other five points.
St. Cecilia received contributions from 10 scorers. Braxton Wiles and Cooper Butler had six points apiece. Graham Daly, Quinn Stewart and Aiden Schieffer added three points each. Carson Kudlacek and Grant Rossow each scored a bucket and Christian Almond sunk a free throw.
The Bluehawks overcame a slow start — six points in eight minutes — and poured in double digit scoring in each of the last three quarters.
Demuth had near-even halves with eight points in the first and nine in the second.