SUTTON — They may be small in numbers, but their accomplishments on the field are beginning to set the Sutton Senior American Legion Team apart from its opponents this season.
Led by longtime veteran coach Steve Spongberg, the Senior Sutton squad carries just 18 players, of which only four are actually of senior age. With enrollment numbers down at Sutton High School, the team has turned to drawing players from neighboring communities to fill its roster.
And while Spongberg admits he’d prefer having Sutton players represent the Sutton program, he’s pleased to see this pool of talented youngsters excel into what has become a competitive force on the Class B circuit to date.
“It’s been an interesting year,” Spongberg said. “We’re in a small community and draw a lot of players from smaller communities around us. Obviously, our goal would be just to have kids from Sutton, but we don’t have enough guys who’ve shown interest. There are a lot of other things taking up their time during the summer.”
With all but four senior players doing double duty with the Sutton Junior team, players are certainly getting ample exposure to how the game is played from their veteran coach. Both Junior and Senior teams practice together, giving both squads plenty to draw from at the plate and reps in the field to excel on game day.
But is it too much? Spongberg doesn’t think so.
“People have asked if we are getting worn out because we’ve done a lot of practicing,” he said. “We started in April with a number of kids from different communities and practice two to three times a week.
“Guys who play both ways — the seniors have played 25 games, the juniors, 22 — are getting a great volume of at bats and time on the mound, but they are very dedicated to what we’re doing and work very hard. All 18 of them really enjoy the game of baseball.”
Based on their performances to date, that dedication has paid off in double-digit wins for both squads. The Sutton Seniors are 23-4 whole the Juniors are 19-6 so far this summer.
Led by seniors Miles Jones, Drew Goracke, Dawson Ohrt, and Merrick Maltsberger, the Senior squad seems to be getting the most out of its collective skill set, thanks more to its dedication and effort above all else, Spongberg said.
Jones, a multi-sport athlete at Sutton, is 6-1 on the hill with a microscopic earned run average of roughly 1.00. The right-hander has been equally dominant at the plate, sporting a .357 average in his leadoff role.
Because he is just 17, Spongberg said Jones is the only senior on the team who will remain eligible to rejoin the squad next season. He will attend University of Nebraska-Lincoln in the fall but will not play baseball for the Huskers.
“He’s been extremely good on the mound,” Spongberg said. “He pounds the strike zone and doesn’t give up a lot of free baserunners by walks.”
Goracke, an Adams Central High School graduate, has been with the program since its COVID-impacted season in 2021. Like Jones, he has enjoyed success both on the mound and at the plate, hitting .383 with a 6-1 record and 0.85 ERA.
“There was a lot of uncertainty if we were even going to play games his first season, but we kept him on the roster and thank goodness we did!” Spongberg said. “He’s been a really good player for us.”
Both Ohrt and Maltsberger hail from Henderson. The pair has exhibited a no-nonsense work ethic that has yielded successful results for both on the diamond.
One of the team’s premier power hitters, Ohrt has slugged two home runs while maintaining a batting average of .397. Maltsberger, who carries a .292 average, was a multi-sport athlete who has held his own on the mound when called upon.
“We feel like we’ve developed some decent depth throughout our pitching staff,” Spongberg said. “It’s been a rewarding year and they have played hard. We’ve played in a number of tournaments and tried to get into things that challenge our kids to see how they respond.”
Shortly after ending its 12-game winning streak, the Senior team rebounded with twin wins this week over Wood River (15-0) and Lincoln Christian (1-0). In their road win over Lincoln Christian, Jones fired a four-hit shutout to beat last year’s state tournament representatives.
With the Class B district tournament just three weeks away, Spongberg said his Senior team will be looking to shore up its defense while showing more consistency at the plate to remain competitive going forward.
“We hit the ball well at times, but in some games, not so much,” he said. “Some of that has to do with the pitching we face. Defensively, there are a couple spots we feel we’re not as strong as we need to be. We need to develop that in these last three weeks of the season.
“It’s always going to be tough for us to perform in Class B because of our lack of numbers, but I’m glad to work with kids who do the best they can in these situations.”
The Class B Senior district tournament begins July 21 and runs through July 26 in Central City. The Junior Class B district tournament swings into action July 7 in Sutton.