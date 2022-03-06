There's St. Cecilia, Crofton, Ponca, Oakland-Craig, West Point Guardian Angels, Elkhorn Valley and Bridgeport — Sutton's first round opponent Tuesday night.
All seven other teams have been to state within the last three seasons. Elkhorn Valley qualified in D-1 in 2019; the rest have been in C-1 or C-2.
Not that experience completely matters.
It may not for Sutton (22-4) this season after it played in a state volleyball championship in November.
The fact that the Fillies are the No. 6 seed should relieve pressure, too, said coach Josh Rapp.
"We've kind of talked the last month with the season we were having that being a No. 1 seed in conference that teams were kind of coming after us," Rapp said. "We didn't make the run in the conference tournament that we really wanted and I think that's been some added motivation through the postseason.
"We've been used to the target on our back in a sense and now as a No. 6 seed the pressure is off of us. It's just go out and play and see what happens."
Rapp, though, has seen what happens when teams play Bridgeport, a talented western team that gets a skewed reputation for its schedule.
The Bulldogs (24-1) were semifinalists in 2021, which was their first state tournament appearance in 11 years. Their only loss this season came to Class B Adams Central in the Jan. 8 Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase in Kearney.
Rapp compared Bridgeport to St. Cecilia based on the styles and playmakers both teams possess.
Bridgeport is led by its dynamic duo — the Loomis-Goltl sisters, Ruthie and Olivia.
"They provide some challenges defensively," Rapp said. "We're going to have be very disciplined."
Both are highly touted recruits being looked at by Division I schools. Ruthie, a 6-foot-3 junior, has a handful of offers at all levels. Olivia, a 5-10 sophomore, is piquing interest. They combine to average 40 points for an offense that has broken 70 points 14 times this season.
Brooklyn Mohrman provides an additional 12.6 points, mostly from beyond the arc.
"They're a team that can really score the ball and rely heavily on the pressure they apply in the full and half court," said Rapp, who has been coaching Sutton's girls for four seasons. "They try to get you to turn the ball over and get some points in transition. That's a big part of their scoring average."
Sutton will need a heavy presence inside to stop the driving Olivia Loomis-Goltl and forceful Ruthie in the post.
Alivia Huxoll will play a key role in limiting the latter. Huxoll will also need to yield her average of 10.2 points and 6.6 rebounds.
The Fillies will need some outside shots to fall from Kate Griess and Kaly Bautista, who combine to average almost 18 points.
"We're working on making it a half court game," Rapp said. "We'll see if that can slow them down and swing things in our favor."
Class C-2 schedule (subhed)
Tuesday, March 8
At Lincoln Southeast
Game 1 — No. 1 St. Cecilia (23-2) vs. No. 8 Elkhorn Valley (22-4), 1:30 p.m.
Game 2 — No. 4 Crofton (22-4) vs. No. 5 Ponca (24-1), 3:15 p.m.
Game 3 — No. 2 GACC (25-1) vs. No. 7 Oakland-Craig (18-7), 6 p.m.
Game 4 — No. 3 Bridgeport (24-1) vs. No. 6 Sutton (22-4), 7:45 p.m.
Thursday, March 10
At Devaney
Game 5 — Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 1:30 p.m.
Game 6 — Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 3:15 p.m.
Friday, March 11
At Lincoln East
Third-place — Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 9 a.m.
Saturday, March 12
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
Championship — Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 4 p.m.