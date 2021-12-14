SUTTON — Sutton boys head coach Jon Ladehoff knew his team was going to experience some growing pains this season after losing a large, talented group from last year. Considering the fact that the Mustangs’ first six opponents this season went into Tuesday with a combined record of 21-2, it’s not hard to see why the Mustangs went into Tuesday’s game against Bruning-Davenport/Shickley still seeing their first win.
But one thing that never seems to leave the Sutton program is the team’s willingness to fight until the end, and the Mustangs needed that at home Tuesday night. The Eagles led for the vast majority of the game, but Sutton came on strong at the end of the battle, beating BDS 32-29 in overtime.
“One of our goals (Tuesday) was just to have a full 32 minutes and put together a complete game,” Ladehoff said. “The kids battled hard defensively. We’re learning as we go along. I thought the kids dug down and battled. I thought we had some good shots that didn’t go down early...We just told them to stay with it and keep after it.”
The loss was the first of the season for the Eagles; and while BDS may not have played up to its standard, first-year head coach Dan Boshart saw a tenacious desire to compete until the final whistle from his team, as well.
“As much as it sucks to come that close and not get it, our guys never gave up,” he said. “They’re hard working kids no matter what sport. Whatever they’re doing, they work until the end... We didn’t play near our best game...Credit to Sutton, but we beat ourselves (Tuesday) night.”
The Eagles took their first lead at 8-7 with 30 seconds left in the first quarter, and there was just 1 minute, 27 seconds of the rest of regulation that they held didn’t hold the advantage.
With just 1:07 left on the clock, Sutton’s Colton Haight gave the Mustangs and the home crowd a much-needed shot of adrenaline when he hit the go-ahead 3-pointer, putting Sutton up 27-26. The big shot snapped a scoring drought by both teams that lasted 5 minutes, 50 seconds.
“Colton hit a big shot, and we have to look for that with him being our scoring leader for us. We need him to hit those for us, so that was good to see that happen (Tuesday),” Ladehoff said.
Haight tacked on a pair of free throws to extend the lead to three with just 29 seconds remaining. But BDS called a timeout and drew up a play to extend the game, calling on senior Tyler Grote to come up with the big shot. Grote had made just one basket in the game to that point, but the 5-foot, 9-inch guard took the pass from Zach Hoins and rose up for the game-tying trey with just 15 seconds on the clock, forcing overtime.
“It always feels good when something you draw up actually works, and that was exactly what we were looking for,” Boshart said. “Heads up play by Zach Hoins to make that pass to him. We actually ran that same play earlier in the game and it wasn’t there, so it surprised me we were able to get that look.
“Tyler missed the first three games of the year, this is his second game back, so for him to make that shot is really incredible and a testament to how hard he works.”
Sutton got a basket from Jesse Herndon in its first possession of overtime. Then, the defenses locked down, as only one more point — a free throw from Haight — was scored the rest of the extra period.
The Eagles’ final chance came after they called a timeout with 21 ticks left on the clock. BDS wanted to get the ball inside to 6-4 post man Eli Noel, but as soon as he received the pass inside he was swarmed by the Mustang defense.
“Credit to the Sutton coaches; they had a game plan and they ran it to perfection...He was getting triple teamed, and even when you’re 6-4, 250, there’s not much you can do when you’re triple teamed,” Boshart said.
“Noel is tough to handle in the post, so we thought he might get a touch,” the Sutton coach said. “Pretty much as soon as he caught it, we were trying to get down there and get the ball out of his hands.”
The Eagles ended up being forced to take a highly contested shot, which missed the mark, allowing Haight to grab the rebound and draw the foul with 0.5 seconds left.
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley started the year 4-0 before Tuesday, and Sutton begins a stretch of primarily only C-1 and C-2 competition for the Class D-2 Eagles. But Boshart said they’ll be up for the challenge.
“These kids have given me everything they have. To get out to a 4-0 start — I don’t care who you play, a 4-0 start is impressive,” the BDS coach said. “These kids have earned everything they’ve gotten. But now, we’re entering the gauntlant... By no means is it getting any easier. We’re used to playing D-1 teams, and the next couple weeks we’re playing all Class C teams. We have to be ready for the competition.”
As for Sutton, its tough stretch continues, as it hits the road to take on St. Cecilia on Friday. But Ladehoff said if his team continues to fight against the tough competition like it did Tuesday, the Mustangs will start to see the ball bounce its way.
“With our schedule the way it was, we knew we would take a few bumps along the way,” he said. “We told the kids we’d take it game by game and just find different things we can improve upon as we go through. It may not always turn into wins and losses, but if the kids keep battling like they did tonight, some may start falling our way.
“It’s going to be one of those years where there’s a lot of good competition in our area. We told the kids we can’t get down; we have to stay together as a team and see what happens.”