WEST POINT — The Guardian Angels Central Catholic girls basketball team, after a 45-39 home loss to 21-4 Oakland-Craig in the subdistrict final, made its entrance into the C2-3 district final as an at-large team — a testament to the difficulty of the Bluejays’ regular season schedule.
The opponent was 13-12 Sutton, a squad that entered subdistrict play with an 11-11 record, then defeated two teams that had beaten the Fillies during the season — 16-8 Thayer (45-38) and 20-5 Superior (37-35) — to earn a spot in Friday night’s district final.
“They’re a good team. They didn’t show what they are capable of today,” GACC coach Jerry Stracke said. “But I think that was a lot to do by our defense. They’ve got a good post player in that 6-foot senior (Alivia Huxoll). She’s a heck of a player, and I thought we did a good job on her when we stopped everyone else from throwing the ball to her.”
Considering Sutton’s penchant for upsets, Stracke’s team wasn’t about to take the Fillies lightly, and the result was a defensive effort that seized the game’s momentum from the outset en route to a 61-29 win.
“I thought we were dialed in. I thought we came out ready to play,” Stracke said. “Our defense has been there for us and is what we rely on. I thought our girls did a good job from the beginning.”
One aspect of the Bluejays’ defense was steals that led to easy fastbreak points, resulting in an immediate 6-0 run and, after Sutton’s 6-foot senior postplayer Allivia Huxoll scored on an offensive rebound, another run of 10-0 before Huxoll scored again.
Kelsy Steffen’s offensive rebound-putback put the finishing touches on an 18-4 first-quarter lead and the rout was on.
Although teammates were finishing most of those transition opportunities, GACC guard Isabel Hass was in the midst of the action.
With her team leading 2-0 following Jocelynn Skoda’s basket inside, the junior picked off a pass and sent it ahead to Reese Throener who assisted Steffen’s layup in a two-on-one break.
Hass added a 3 from the wing to make it 9-2, then grabbed another steal and delivered to a sprinting Adyson Luebbert for another transition layup, before assisting Skoda on a pick-and-roll play out of the Bluejays’ motion offense and 13-2 lead.
“Isabel makes our offense go, she makes our team go, both on the offensive end and the defensive end,” Stracke said. “She’s a great point guard. She’s been playing for us for awhile, and she had a heck of a game tonight.”
The other staple of the GACC defense was pressure on the ball, harrassing the potential passer which, in turn denied entry passes inside to Huxoll and Sutton’s other inside players.
“We try to play with our hands up and apply ball pressure,” Stracke said. “I think a lot of things can happen if you put pressure on the ball, and they did a great job with that.”
The steals kept coming for GACC in the second period. Hass picked off two more to extend Steffen’s bucket late in the first into another run of 7-0 by assisting Steffen and Brynn Baumert for a 23-7 advantage.
Baumert’s field goal was a 3 from the wing, her second of the game from that spot. The senior would add 12 more points in the period with another 3, a pair of baskets on a drive and a layup following her own steal at mid-court, as well as two free throws–a 15-point game high total, all in the first half.
“Scoring is a team thing. It’s not about my personal scoring,” Baumert said. “It’s about us (as a team). At the end of the day, we just want to win. If I score 30 points or zero, so be it.”
Baumert also attributed the game’s one-sided outcome to the Bluejays’ defense.
“It all came down to ball pressure. They have a really good postplayer, and the only way to stop her was to put a lot of pressure on those guards,” Baumert said. “If they couldn’t throw it in (to her), they couldn’t score.”
“The deflections and steals were big,” she said. “We emphasized transition (baskets) all year long. Almost every steal we got became a basket on the other end, and that was huge.”
Guardian Angels Central Catholic led 40-14 at halftime and, even though the pace of the game slowed in the second half, the Bluejays outscored Sutton 10-9 in the third quarter and 11-6 in the fourth to wrap up the 61-29 victory.
Throener joined Baumert in double-figures for GACC with 11 points, while Steffen totaled 10. Luebbert and Hass both contributed 8 points, with Skoda adding 6 in a balanced Bluejays’ scoring attack.
Meanwhile, Huxoll finished the game with 11 points to lead the 13-13 Fillies in scoring–the only Sutton player in double figures. Kyla Griess scored 6.
GACC (now 20-4) last participated in the state tournament a year ago, but lost in the first round.
“We’ve won state five times, but it’s been awhile,” Stracke said. “It’s nice to get back down there again and see if we can do something this time.
Sutton (13-13)…….4 10 9 6 — 29
GACC (20-4)….18 12 10 11 — 61
Sutton
Alice Dahlbolm 0-1 0-0 0, Kennedy Perrien 0-3 0-0 0, Reagan Robinson 0-2 0-0 0, Avery Robinson 1-1 0-0 3, Carly Skalka 0-1 2-3 2, Alivia Huxoll 5-6 1-1 11, Kyla Griess 1-3 3-4 6, Jacee Haight 2-6 0-0 4, Kaci Yost 0-1 1-2 1, Tori Peterson 1-3 0-0 2. Totals: 10-25 7-10 29.
GACC
Abigail Toline 0-1 0-0 0, Isabel Hass 3-7 0-0 8, Izzy Kreikemeier 0-0 1-2 1, Adyson Luebbert 4-6 0-2 8, Charlie Dinslage 0-1 0-0 0, Jocelynn Skoda 3-4 0-0 6, Reese Throener 5-9 0-0 11, Kennedy Baumert 1-2 0-0 2, Brynn Baumert 5-12 2-3 15, Kelsy Steffen 5-11 0-0 10. Totals: 26-48 3-7 61.