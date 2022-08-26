SUTTON — It was difficult to pick out one game-changing play, so Sutton coach Steve Ramer plucked two from his team's 44-30 opening night loss to No. 5 Cross County Friday.
The obvious choice was when the Mustangs lost senior lineman Vance Smith to a knee injury just before halftime.
Taking silver, a fourth-and-2 on Sutton's own 29 yard line that Ramer opted to go for and the Mustangs turned it over on downs.
Both were costly for the preseason Class D-1 No. 2 Mustangs, who led 16-0 after the game's first 13 minutes.
"(Cross County) did a good job of just stepping up and playing with momentum and heart and I don't think we answered very well," said Ramer, whose team allowed 28 unanswered points during a 12-minute span across halftime.
Cross County found its mojo following a 65-yard touchdown run by Sutton quarterback Myles Jones that kickstarted the second quarter and had at least half of the fans in the south bleachers believing the game — which was properly hyped up — would be a rout.
The Cougars, who were runner-up in D-1 a year ago, made that theory short-lived with an eight-play scoring drive to halve the lead. They converted a fourth-and-6 from the Sutton 17 yard line for the touchdown.
The ensuing Sutton drive housed Ramer's regret — a failed run on fourth-and-short that set up Cross County's tying score: a 1-yard punch in by Tobey Waller.
"I think, from my point of view, we should have punted the ball and that was my fault," the Sutton coach said. "That gave them a little momentum as well."
Playing its first eight-man football game, Sutton had all momentum to start. The Mustangs pieced together an 11-play opening drive covering 48 yards, culminating with a 5-yard touchdown run by sophomore Gabe Gwennap.
Sutton's triple option offense worked wonders early before the Cougars figured out how to defend against it.
"They hadn't really made any adjustments and all of a sudden we were out-thinking ourselves," Ramer said.
Then the Mustangs lost their "best blocker," Smith, late in the second quarter.
"That was putting some guys in different positions and we didn't do a very good job of stepping up," Ramer said.
The Cougars (1-0) had big shoes to fill, considering they lost roughly 3,700 rushing yards in the form of three seniors from last year's state runner-up squad.
They also have a new head coach, who was emotional after his team's first win.
Cross County compiled 300 yards of offense — 270 on the ground. Jackson Lindburg carried 11 times for 98 yards and two touchdowns. Tobey Waller added 81 yards on five carries and a score.
"You talk about just a whole team stepping up," Matt Carroll, who was promoted from offensive coordinator, said with a crack in his voice. "Tonight was just so much fun."
Before Sutton (0-1) finally got back on track with a 70-yard scoring drive that crossed into the fourth, the Mustangs had just 25 yards of offense from the 11-minute mark in the second quarter on.
Jones finished with 141 yards on 20 carries. Gwennap added 62 yards on 15 carries. The Sutton runners split four touchdowns.
"The good thing about playing a team whose been in the state semifinals three years in a row is you're going to learn what you need to do if you want to be that good," Ramer said. "We got a good list of what we need to work on."
Cross County (1-0)................0 16 12 16 — 44
Sutton (0-1)............................8 8 0 14 — 30
S — Gabe Gwennap 5 run (Myles Jones run)
S — Jones 65 run (Gwennap run)
C — Hayden Allen 17 pass from Lucas Jacobsen (Izaac Dickey run)
C — Tobey Waller 1 run (Jacobsen pass)
C — Jacobsen 4 run (run failed)
C — Jackson Lindburg 7 run (kick failed)
S — Jones 5 run (Jones pass)
C — Lindburg 32 run (Waller run)
C — Waller 8 run (Jacobsen pass)
S — Gwennap 20 run