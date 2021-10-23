DONIPHAN — Since Steve Ramer took over the Sutton football program, the Mustangs have done nothing but run the football.
The ground-and-pound Maryland-I is a load for its opposition. And while the Mustangs have been stopped three times this year by teams that will be in next weeks C-2 playoffs, the ground attack showed its muscle on Friday night against Doniphan-Trumbull in a 43-18 Sutton win.
The Cardinals were on the outside looking in for a playoff berth and didn’t get it.
The Mustangs’ ground attack was led by Matthew Davis, who had 199 yards on 24 carries with four touchdowns. Davis also completed a pass for 20 yards.
His counterpart Paxton Olson had a nice night, as well. Olson ran the ball for 155 yards on 31 carries and scored two touchdowns.
“We’ve got two or three good options of running the ball. The offensive line we leaned on (Friday),” said Sutton head coach Steve Ramer. “Our guys stepped up without our starting quarterback, but it was a good effort by my team.”
As many rushing yards the Mustangs had Friday night, coach Ramer was impressed with Olson and Davis running the ball.
“Paxton (Olson) ran the ball hard and then we went to gun and Matthew (Davis) ran the ball hard. Yards after contact is what we pride ourselves (on), getting on and off the ball,” he said.
Doniphan-Trumbull gave the Mustangs a challenge, but after Davis rumbled in from 66 yards on the Sutton’s first possession of the second quarter, the visitors took control.
“It was a good team effort from my guys, but credit to Doniphan, they have great speed and that caused us problems here and there and I thought they played hard for four quarters as well,” Ramer said.
The Cardinals answered after the Mustangs scored first when Myles Sadd punched it in from four yards out.
Then, Sutton fumbled the ball in their own end zone late in the third quarter and D-T’s Blake Detamore pounced on the ball to put the Cardinals within striking distance.
But after missing two consecutive two-point conversions, the Cardinals couldn’t inch closer.
D-T scored one more time in the fourth quarter when Detamore ran his way to pay dirt from 29 yards out but time expired on the Cardinals as their season ends with a 3-6 record.
Sutton will await its first-round match up for next week’s C-2 playoffs. The brackets are expected sometime Saturday morning.